Midnight Glimmer

The Bay Area’s highest average price was $5.46 a gallon in Napa County, the Automobile Association of America reported.
A 78-year-old man has been hospitalized with critical injuries after the collision, which closed a section of Soscol for nearly six hours.
When war broke out in Ukraine, this Napa Valley man (and his Ukrainian girlfriend) became refugees. This is their story.
Tuong Nguyen faces attempted murder and other charges linked to a Feb. 18 shooting on Highway 29 and a carjacking in Napa later that morning.
Though Napa Valley Unified School District can cut or trim hours from up to 58 posts, many are vacant and the district has announced alternative jobs for all but eight employees.
A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized with major injuries after an off-road dirt bike crash off Coombsville Road, according to the highway patrol.
A conviction on an attempted murder count could result in a maximum of life in state prison with parole.
Mason Frank of Aurora, Colorado won the Napa Valley Marathon men's race and qualified for his third Olympic Trials despite a hamstring injury.
A five-home subdivision is headed to the Alta Heights neighborhood following a recent city of Napa Planning Commission approval.
High school classes in Napa and elsewhere will begin at 8:30 a.m. or later starting this fall as a California law takes effect.
