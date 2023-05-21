NAPA—Minnie Claire Shostak passed away surrounded by loved family members on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, one month shy of her 91st birthday.

While her last year presented some physical challenges, Minnie always lived her life to the fullest. She shared her endless love with two siblings, four children, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Whether it was a dip in her pool, her famous fried chicken or her legendary Vanilla Soccer cookies, Minnie would stop at nothing to make her loved ones feel special.

That she was a true "Southern Belle" was obvious in her ability to be both kind and strong at the same time. Some might say she could be stubborn, but we think of her as profoundly committed and strong minded. After retiring from 35 years of teaching preschool and kindergartners, many with disabilities and disadvantages, Minnie turned her energy toward new challenges—tutoring immigrants for the citizenship test, learning Mah Jong, playing tennis, volunteering at "The Table" for the homeless, and teaching at the synagogue Sunday school.

That Minnie was well loved is a vast understatement. She loved, and was treasured by, her sister, Rachel Friedman, and brother, Harris Nussbaum, for whom she relocated to Napa in midlife and always shared a profound closeness.

This is not to say Minnie had trouble enjoying the pleasures of life—she filled her days baking dessert creations for temple celebrations, sharing a good story, laughing at the absurdities of life, nesting in her much loved Napa Vally Club haven, and traveling to Nepal, New Zealand, Australia, Israel, Spain and beyond. Minnie was uniquely unafraid of experiencing life in all its forms.

In the 90's, she flew in a tiny puddle jumper to rural Mexico to volunteer with Doctors without Borders. In 2005, Minnie traveled with a group of Mormons to build a school in Nepal in the most rugged and remote conditions imaginable. Far from a complainer, Minnie relished the adventure and loved having stories to tell. She also had the best laugh—full throated, genuine and transformative. Likewise, her sneeze was the loudest known to mankind and a source of endless giggles in the family.

Minnie was in no way "mini." She was larger than life in the best way and a true original. Her beautiful visage belied an enormous zest for life and capacity to love. She was a risk taker, an adventurer, and a nurturer. May her life be for a blessing today and forever.

She is survived by her children: Dan Shostak, Eve Pensak, Julie Shostak and Terry Hughes; her grandchildren: Shylah Blatt, Chloe Shostak, Dean Hughes, Zack Pensak, Gabriel Pensak and Maxx Shostak; as well as her great-grandchildren: Titus Blatt and Violetta (Letty) Blatt. Minnie was predeceased by her parents, Annie and Morris Nussbaum; and her former husband, Lawrence Shostak, her high school sweetheart to whom she was married for 36 years.

A memorial service for Minnie will be held Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 3:00—5:00 p.m. at Congregation Beth Shalom, 1455 Elm Street in Napa.

Contributions in her name can be made to Napa's "If Given a Chance" organization (ifgivenachance.org) which benefits students seeking help with education. Or contribute to a charity of your choice.