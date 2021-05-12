Misha, we were contacted by the local animal shelter and asked to help with this little one. She had come... View on PetFinder
A two-vehicle crash Friday night near Yountville resulted in the death of a 24-year-old St. Helena man, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A man who was found dead Sunday morning north of Valle Verde Drive appears to have taken his own life, according to Napa Police.
Fractional ownership is not new to Napa County, officials say. Pacaso's CEO says the company "is listening" to the concerns of neighbors.
Police said the bicyclist was riding in a traffic lane after midnight without lighting.
The vehicle left the roadway, colliding with a tree, then a fence, the CHP said.
The California Highway Patrol helped fly the lake user to a local hospital.
An American Canyon resident convicted on multiple domestic violence counts has been sentenced to 22 years and four months in state prison.
“'Low income’ is a higher income than some would expect” in Napa, said the city's housing manager about a still-costly housing market.
The lawsuit is in response to the officer-involved shooting of Juan Garcia after a traffic stop last October in south Napa.
A new report says some clinic workers felt pressured to give Supervisor Belia Ramos a COVID-19 vaccination in January because of Ramos' presence at the clinic.
