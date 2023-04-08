Mittens is about 12 months old as April '23. She is very sweet and loves to be petted. She is... View on PetFinder
Mittens (Napa Petco)
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police as of Thursday morning had yet to arrest a suspect in what they believed to be a gang-related shooting that happened Wednesday night on…
A three-vehicle collision late Tuesday morning sent six people to the hospital and shut down northbound Highway 29 in north Napa, police reported.
Napa Valley biz buzz: There are new owners at Crown Realty Property Management in Napa.
Napa County is moving from the Nixle alert platform to Alert Napa County to allow for better message customization.
The gesture has sparked much debate, especially on social media. Some have criticized Reese, while others have defended her actions.