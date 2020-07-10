Mixed Martial Arts: No longer White's dream, UFC's Fight Island is real

White admits he has significant advantages over his counterparts in charge of team sports. He has no more than 20 to 24 athletes in his shows, which are individual events largely run by a well-trained, veteran group of employees. The UFC even handles all television production of its own fights for ESPN and its international clients.

“Athletes that are involved in combat sports are more in tune to making sure they've got clean environments,” UFC chief operating officer Lawrence Epstein said. “Whether it's bacterial infections or other things that can happen if you don't keep your space clean and don't start with proper hygiene. We’re sort of used to being a little bit safer than everybody else, and also, our athletes are used to undergoing a tremendous amount of testing.”

Epstein says the UFC is eager to help any sports entity who wants advice, calling their plans “open source code.” White also knows their methods might not be feasible to meet the challenges faced by other U.S. leagues.