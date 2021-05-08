MLB: Brown delivers the big hits again, A's beat Rays 6-3

Elvis Andrus added an RBI double in the eighth for the A's, who had strong-armed Ramón Laureano back playing center field after a break Friday as the designated hitter.

TRIVINO BOUNCES BACK

Trivino was tagged for a career-high-tying five runs in Thursday's 9-4 loss to the Blue Jays — his first blown save since Aug. 10 last year against the Angels. It marked the first loss by an A’s reliever this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: C Francisco Mejía was placed on the 10-day injured list a day after being scratched because of discomfort in his left ribcage area. Manager Kevin Cash had hoped it wouldn't be anything to sideline Mejía long, but he woke Saturday with the injury making it “irritating to breathe,” so the Rays opted to give him plenty of time to recover. The move is retroactive to Thursday. ... LHP Ryan Yarbrough was reinstated from the COVID-19 IL. To clear room on the 40-man roster, RHP Chris Archer (right lateral forearm tightness) was transferred to the 60-day IL.