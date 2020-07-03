MLB: Mets hitting coach Chili Davis off-site when camp opens

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

NEW YORK — Hitting coach Chili Davis will keep on working remotely when the New York Mets open summer training camp Friday.

The New York Post was first to report that the 60-year-old Davis won’t be on site at Citi Field for the beginning of practices because of concerns about the coronavirus.

“The timeline for him to join us is uncertain yet,” new Mets manager Luis Rojas said on a video call Thursday.

The Post, citing unidentified sources in its report, said Davis does not have the virus.

Rojas said all other coaches and players have reported for intake screening. Assistant hitting coach Tom Slater will substitute on site for Davis, who lives in Arizona during the offseason. Minor league hitting coordinator Ryan Ellis will assist Slater.

“I think we’re going to get the best of Chili whether he’s with us at the start of camp or whether he’s working remotely. I mean, we’re in constant communication. Chili and I practically talk every day and he’s in communication with the coaches,” Rojas said.