Momo (MC)
Momo is about one year old as of October '21. He's super affectionate and loves to be held. Just an... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Here's a milestone in my Napa 1970s subdivision neighborhood — a home sold for a million dollars.
- Updated
The shooting followed a reported family dispute that drew police to a north Napa townhouse development Wednesday, according to the department.
Soscol Square drive-thru proposal heads to Napa City Council following appeal over greenhouse gas emissions
- Updated
An environmental group says one more drive-thru is one too many.
- Updated
A 76-year-old woman was trapped for several hours when her arm was caught in her SUV door and the vehicle hit a tree, according to CHP.
- Updated
The 26-year-old Redding man was jailed on suspicion of resisting arrest and trying to take a law enforcement vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.
- Updated
Yountville postmaster bids goodbye to "the post office from heaven."
- Updated
Another dose of celebration and normalcy returned to Napa on Saturday, in the form of copious barbecue and blues in the heart of downtown.
- Updated
A hit-and-run crash Tuesday in Napa resulted in the driver’s arrest on a felony drunken driving allegation, according to police.
- Updated
A wrong-way driving incident and a three-vehicle crash both resulted in arrests on suspicion of DUI, according to the highway patrol.
- Updated
Liquor was stolen from two Napa stores early Thursday morning before the suspects were arrested at a third shop in American Canyon, police reported.