Mortgage lenders offer help to borrowers affected by coronavirus

The U.S. battle with the coronavirus has left some Americans struggling to pay their bills, including mortgage payments. As state and local governments continue to order business closures, lockdowns and curfews, out-of-work homeowners are wondering how they'll afford housing costs.

Some workers are more vulnerable than others, including roughly 15 million Americans who work in hospitality and leisure, a sector that has been virtually shut down as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Across the country, moratoriums are in place to stop evictions in an effort to lessen the financial burden created by COVID-19. Recently, the governor of California, Gavin Newsom, authorized local governments to stop any foreclosures through Sunday, March 31, for both homeowners and renters.

"People shouldn't lose or be forced out of their home because of the spread of COVID-19," said Newsom, in a statement. "Over the next few weeks, everyone will have to make sacrifices – but a place to live shouldn't be one of them. I strongly encourage cities and counties to take up this authority to protect Californians."

Fortunately, lenders are proactively offering to help borrowers in trouble by providing hardship forbearance options.

What steps mortgage borrowers should take