Napa Humane’s seventh annual Walk for Animals will bring Napa’s Riverfront to joyous, wagging life on Sunday, Aug. 5. This fun-filled morning stroll is a family- and dog-friendly event that raises funds to support the humane treatment of companion animals throughout the Napa Valley. All proceeds from the event benefit Napa Humane’s services and programs.
After walking the riverside path — with or without costumes — both canine and human participants are invited to the Oxbow Commons on McKinstry Street downtown, to enjoy music, contests, a silent auction, a raffle, and good old-fashioned, animal-loving fun.
Walkers are strongly encouraged to dress up the day of the event in team uniforms, costumes, or accessories—for themselves and their dogs. Thanks to event sponsors, there will be prizes for “Best Dog Costume” as well as “Best Dog Trick” at the event.
Human walkers should register for the event at Napa Humane’s Walk for Animals website, napahumane.org/walkforanimals, so they can create a personalized profile page, set a fundraising goal, and decide whether to join or create a walking team. The free online interface provides simple tools to help you solicit and collect donations, and makes your mission easy to share via email, Facebook and Twitter.
Don’t be afraid to get creative! Consider donating lemonade stand or bake sale proceeds. Ask family, friends, and colleagues to sponsor a camera-worthy performance by you and your pet at the Walk. Suggest donating the value of a favorite bottle of wine. There are so many ways to sniff out money for a good cause.
As a little positive reinforcement, Napa Humane will be awarding prizes based on the amount of money raised by individual participants. But every pre-registered walker will go home with a 2018 Walk for Animals T-shirt, goodie bag, and a contented heart knowing they’ve made a positive impact on Napa Humane’s life-saving community work.
The day of the walk
At 7:30 a.m., registered walkers (and their dogs, if they wish) will gather in Oxbow Commons to check in and collect their goodie bags and Walk for Animals T-shirts. Free coffee and morning snacks provided.
At 8:30 a.m., the Walk begins. Our “Leaders of the Pack” will guide the parade along the Riverfront route, which begins and ends in Oxbow Commons. A colorful variety of fun activities for pets and their people will begin when the walkers return.
“This year’s Walk for Animals event is Napa Humane’s lucky number seven,” says Executive Director Wendi Piscia. “And we’re so lucky and grateful for the support of the community. Individual donations are what allow us to safeguard our furry friends and neighbors, through times of disaster and beyond. We could not do it without you!”
For more information about Napa Humane, including Walk for Animals, visit www.napahumane.org.
To register for the Walk, create or join a team, or to make a donation, visit napahumane.org/walkforanimals or call 707-255-8118, ext. 205.