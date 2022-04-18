Moving from the wine industry to nursing was the right choice

Noemi Jimenez Mauricio said she was drawn to public health nursing as a way to advocate for the voiceless, and be an agent for positive change in her community.

“I became a nurse because I wanted to have a job that I would go home after my shift and feel that I made a difference in someone's life and helped them at their most vulnerable moments,” she said.

“Prior to nursing I was in the wine industry and I enjoyed my work but I felt I needed more. I always knew I wanted to do public health nursing as I knew my community really needed someone to advocate for them. Especially our farmworkers who may not be able to speak up for various reasons. Today, I am their voice. I am leading the way to change how they receive care.”

A relative’s serious health issue set her on this path, Mauricio said.

“I had a cousin who was born with a heart condition and he spent most of his life at the hospital,” Mauricio said. “I saw the way nurses were with him and how they would sing to him prior to giving him shots. I wanted to be that nurse who was going beyond to make people feel better. I also didn't see nurses that looked like me.

"My aunt needed translators because the nurses didn't speak Spanish. I wanted to give people who were ill the opportunity to receive care in their native language.”

Though dedicated to her profession, Mauricio said she also has outside interests, including picnicking and enjoying nature.

“On my days off I like to be active and go running or on a hike. I enjoy dancing and spending time with my family and my two cats,” she said.

According to colleague Marci Atkison who nominated her for this recognition, Mauricio has been a Community Educator RN for the St. Helena Hospital Foundation's Mobile Health Unit since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, “helping facilitate and administer over 46,000 COVID-19 vaccines throughout various locations in Napa County.”

She helped ensure St. Helena Hospital Foundation Mobile Health Unit “was the first to vaccinate our seniors, our farmworkers, our teachers, the essential workers who risked everything to keep our society functioning, our restaurant and hospitality workers, our teens -- and now our kids, including vaccinating our most vulnerable neighbors in their homes,” Atkison said.

“Along the way, between the pandemic and multiple fires, she ensured our farm workers had access to food, COVID-19 testing and essential health care services.”

Mauricio says she’s just getting started.

“I want to bring mobile health directly to (community members),” she said. “I COVID tested them directly on-site in the vineyards and then I vaccinated them. Now I am working on providing health assessments to them so I can guide them towards preventing and managing chronic diseases.”

Mauricio said the best part of public health nursing is being out among the community members.

“It’s not like normal nursing,” she said. “I’m out in the community engaging with the people and getting to know what they really need – sometimes in the fields and sometimes at the farmers market – I’m everywhere.”

Mauricio said she plans to continue making positive change.

“I’m applying for a public health masters, and I hope to bring mobile care beyond where it is today – getting health access to those who can’t get to us,” she said. “We have a lot of goals… a decrease in chronic diseases and better management of those, fewer hospitalizations among those populations. That would mean fewer people at the ER; more engagement in the larger society, maybe, so people don’t feel left out.”

Mauricio said she feels she’s found her calling.

“I feel blessed; It’s like a dream to be doing what I do and having the support that I do, and being able to build relationships to be the voice for the voiceless,” she said. “I’m also working on food insecurity and other essential stuff they need. I wanted to be those nurses who helped my cousin, and I’m doing that, just not in the hospital; but in the larger community.”