Moving is an exciting time as you look forward to settling into your new home sweet home. However, it's also a stressful time as you try to move your belongings from one place to another, as well as set up all the services you need, such as mail, cable and internet.
Before you get stressed, take a deep breath and know that in a few simple steps, you can save time while making your move easier. Here are some top tips and tricks to take the stress out of moving so you can look forward to settling into your new home:
Sort and label boxes wisely
Not only will being organized help you pack faster, it will also streamline the unpacking process at your new place. Label boxes by item type and and room. For example, one box might be labeled "kitchen: pots and pans" while another might be labeled "master bedroom: shoes." You might also consider using colored markers for each room type or adding a shape, such as a star or triangle, for easy visual sorting. Don't forget a box for donations to charity with items you no longer use.
Move cable and internet within minutes
If you have Xfinity, you can transfer your services digitally in about a minute through Xfinity.com. Simply log in, add the move date and new address, and schedule an installation. Having your xFi WiFi service up and running quickly means the whole family can get back online in your new home and you can shop for all those last-minute things (like new doormats) that you forgot about. If you already have X1 video service, simply say "Move with Xfinity" into your voice remote to get started.
Keep clothes hanging
It's a pain to have to unhang clothes, fold and then rehang on hangers when you unpack. Instead, when clothes are still in your closet, group by four or five and use a garbage bag to protect and hold them together. Open the plastic bag and insert clothes from the bottom up, then tie the top around the hangers. Voila! Grouped, protected and ready to move.
Use technology to your advantage
Your smartphone is a great tool for keeping up with move to-do's since you always have it with you. Utilize text reminders from services related to your move. For example, Xfinity sends updates on your move right to your phone through SMS, so you know what the next steps are and you don't have to stop what you are doing and call. Also, if you want to keep your children entertained while you're unpacking, download the Xfinity Stream app to your smartphone or tablet until the family's TV room is up and running.
Keep important documents with you
Whether you're moving by yourself or hiring movers, there are plenty of boxes that need to make it from point A to point B. A few things should never be in those boxes, mostly because they aren't worth the risk of getting lost or damaged. These include personal documents such as birth certificates, bank records and wills. These should be kept with you in a safe spot at all times.
Moving can be hectic, but these five tips will help limit the chaos and simmer the stress so you can worry less and be excited more. Remember, enjoy the journey as much as the destination.