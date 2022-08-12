Hi I'm Mudslide! I am a 2 year old Chihuahua Mix! I am a great guy and seem to get... View on PetFinder
Mudslide
Related to this story
Most Popular
A driver was hospitalized with major injuries after a crash Sunday near a Silverado Trail vineyard, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The Napa fair comes back this week with all the trimmings — including new trimmings like a makers' market, wine lounge and more.
Three people were arrested in connection with separate thefts during the weekend that involved two cars and a bicycle, Napa Police reported.
The Napa County District Attorney’s Office has issued a criminal complaint, filing charges against Susan Burnham Jevarian for a July 23 incident.
This Ukraine family is putting down roots in Napa Valley. Meet the newest Romanchenko.
Update: One dead, three hospitalized from Legionnaires' disease in Napa County; bacteria found on hotel property
Napa County public health authorities have reported finding bacteria that cause Legionnaires’ disease on the property of a Napa hotel, one day after the announcement of a local death from the disease. None of the 12 local people sickened by Legionnaires' since July are known to have visited the hotel, according to officials.
The California Highway Patrol has announced a sobriety and licensing checkpoint in unincorporated Napa County on Friday.
Olivia Newton-John, the Australian singer who charmed generations of viewers in the blockbuster movie "Grease," died today, according to a statement from her husband. She was 73.
American Canyon Police arrested a man Saturday after a vehicle pursuit and crash – but not before a K-9 bit another man, the department reported.
Highway 29 through American Canyon had more than 300 collisions over five years.