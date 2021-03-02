Mushroom hunting in Mendocino

As you skirt the cliffs and gullies along the ocean, your guide will point out coves populated by sea lions, ruins of Newport’s pier and loading docks, the sites where a community of more than 2,000 people once lived, went to school, shopped, and worked. The site is also where native Americans gathered and traded the sea’s bounty with inland tribes.

Leaving the coastline behind, your guide will take you hundreds of feet above sea level, deep into the redwood and conifer forest, dipping into canyons, crossing streams, all the while identifying flora and fauna. When debarking at likely mushroom grounds for the hunt, basket and knives are provided, or you can bring your own.

I brought my own basket, and my own mushroom knife, which has a sharp, sheathed blade and a stiff brush on one end for cleaning the mushrooms, and I got them out of the back of the ATV when we stopped at a damp, fern-covered glen in the forest. Our guide pointed us up a narrow trail, and sure enough, there was a wide swath of glistening, purple-hued mushrooms — the highly desirable and tasty Blewits. My companion and I picked a goodly amount, cutting the stems about ½ inch above the ground, but leaving some behind.