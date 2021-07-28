Music in the Vineyards 27th Annual Festival

This concert is being filmed and will be available online. Set in the Barrel Room at Chimney Rock Winery, Vivaldi’s ever popular Four Seasons is paired with J.S. Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 6.

Program: J.S. Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6; Jessie Montgomery: Voodoo Dolls for String Quartet; Antonio Vivaldi: The Four Seasons

• Friday, Aug. 13 at Silverado Vineyards, 6121 Silverado Trail, Napa, 7:30 p.m., $65

This concert is being filmed and will be available online. The music of three remarkable women is juxtaposed with the music of Brahms. Even when compared to the great Johannes, these three works more than hold their own, revealing what the world has missed by neglecting them.

Program: Johannes Brahms: Sonata for Piano and Cello No. 1 in E minor; Amy Beach: Romance for Violin and Piano; Maria Theresa von Paradis: Sicilienne for Violin and Piano; Clara Schumann: Piano Trio

• Saturday, Aug. 14, Silverado Vineyards, 6121 Silverado Trail, Napa, 5 p.m., $65