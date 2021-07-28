Music in the Vineyards 27th Annual Festival

Week One
• Wednesday, Aug. 4, Domaine Carneros, 1240 Duhig Road, Napa, 7:30 p.m., $85
The Miró Quartet with Wei-Yi Yang opens with the music of pioneering African American composer George Walker from 1946. Kevin Puts’ newest string quartet—written for the Miró during quarantine, celebrates the spirit of home. They will also play Dvorák’s Piano Quintet, full of Bohemian charm.
• Friday, Aug. 6, Frog’s Leap Winery, 8815 Conn Creek Road, Rutherford, 7:30 p.m., $65, outdoors
The musical love story of acclaimed composers Robert and Clara Schumann is well known, but MIV also will feature another pair of composers who share a name and an interesting back story. Topping off the program will be one of Robert Schumann’s crown jewels, his Piano Quintet.
Program: Clara Schumann: Three Romances, Op. 21; Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Five Fantasy Pieces for String Quartet; Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Louisiana Blues/Cakewalk; Robert Schumann: Piano Quintet
• Saturday. Aug. 7, Esterhazy Concert and Dinner, Sangfroid Vineyards, St. Helena , 5 p.m., $500, outdoors
Sangfroid—the virtue of maintaining mental calmness and composure during especially difficult times—explains how great works of music can arise from the most arduous of circumstances.
Program: Excerpts from Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet, Op. 18 No. 6; Franz Schubert: Cello Quintet, D.956; Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: String Trio and John Novacek: Two Rags for String Quartet
• Sunday Aug. 8, Competition Winners Recital, Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena , noon, free admission
This free concert will present the Solideo Quartet, our 2020 Apprentice String Quartet, and three of the winners of the Solo Instrumental Competition for high school musicians. The Solideo Quartet made its video debut with MITV last summer as part of our virtual festival.
• Sunday Aug. 8, Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, 5 p.m., $65
This concert is being filmed and will be available online. Two works of striking originality from England form the first half of this program, both firmly rooted in the romantic era. The Miró Quartet will conclude the evening, in their final appearance this season, performing Dvorák’s American Quartet.
Program: Edward Elgar: Introduction and Allegro for Strings, Op. 47; Rebecca Clarke: Piano Trio; Antonín Dvorák: American String Quartet
Week Two
• Wednesday, Aug. 11, Chimney Rock Winery, 5350 Silverado Trail, Napa, 7:30 p.m., $65
This concert is being filmed and will be available online. Set in the Barrel Room at Chimney Rock Winery, Vivaldi’s ever popular Four Seasons is paired with J.S. Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 6.
Program: J.S. Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6; Jessie Montgomery: Voodoo Dolls for String Quartet; Antonio Vivaldi: The Four Seasons
• Friday, Aug. 13 at Silverado Vineyards, 6121 Silverado Trail, Napa, 7:30 p.m., $65
This concert is being filmed and will be available online. The music of three remarkable women is juxtaposed with the music of Brahms. Even when compared to the great Johannes, these three works more than hold their own, revealing what the world has missed by neglecting them.
Program: Johannes Brahms: Sonata for Piano and Cello No. 1 in E minor; Amy Beach: Romance for Violin and Piano; Maria Theresa von Paradis: Sicilienne for Violin and Piano; Clara Schumann: Piano Trio
• Saturday, Aug. 14, Silverado Vineyards, 6121 Silverado Trail, Napa, 5 p.m., $65
Beethoven’s first published work, the Piano Trio Op 1, No. 1, is paired with the last published work of Chopin, his Cello Sonata. The program will be shared by two ensembles, a duo from New York and a piano trio from the Bay Area, all MITV alums!
Program: Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio, Op. 1 No. 1; Frédéric Chopin: Barcarolle, Op. 60 for Piano: Frédéric Chopin: Cello Sonata in G minor, Op. 65
• Sunday Aug. 15, Silverado Vineyards, 6121 Silverado Trail, Napa , 5:00 p.m., $65
After months without live performances, MIV offers relief for sufferers of LPDS (Live Performance Deficit Syndrome*). The appropriate prescription could be Franz Schubert’s lovable Trout Quintet. LPDS sufferers may also benefit from the two works penned in Paris, exactly 100 years apart, by the Chevalier de St. George and Claude Debussy.
Program: Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges: String Quartet; Reena Esmail: Piano Trio, Saans; Claude Debussy: Piano Trio; Franz Schubert: Quintet for Piano and Strings, Trout
Week Three
• Wednesday, Aug. 18, The Hess Collection, 4411 Redwood Road, Napa, 7:30 p.m., $65, outdoors
The world-renowned Escher Quartet, longtime MITV favorites, joined by Grammy-winning guitarist Jason Vieaux, considered among the elite of today’s classical guitarists. String quartets by Haydn and Dvorák frame 100 Greatest Dance Hits, Aaron Kernis’ whimsical look back at popular dance styles, with fun titles like Dance Party on the Disco Motorboat.
Program: Franz Joseph Haydn: String Quartet, Op. 77 No. 1 in G major; Aaron Jay Kernis: 100 Greatest Dance Hits for string quartet and guitar; Antonín Dvorák: String Quartet, Op. 61 in C major
• Friday Aug. 20, Robert Mondavi Winery, 7801 St. Helena Highway, Oakville, 7:30 p.m., $65, outdoors
Tonight’s program features the darker, richer sonorities of the lower stringed instruments, the viola, cello, and double bass. Schubert’s Arpeggione Sonata, for viola and piano is Schubert at his poetic best. Anna Clyne’s newly finished work puts the cello in the spotlight. close with familiar sounding Beethoven, but dressed in different clothes. His well-known violin sonata nicknamed Kreutzer, is heard in this wonderful transcription made in Beethoven’s day.
• Saturday Aug. 21, Clos Pegase, 1060 Dunaweal Lane, Calistoga, 7:30 p.m., $65
We head to South America for a complete History of the Tango in less than 20 minutes. The legendary violin virtuoso Niccolò Paginini—equally gifted on the guitar—penned a sublime duet for both, that highlights his gift for melody. The program ends with a work by the precocious Felix Mendelssohn, who was only 17 when he composed his first viola quintet.
Program: Heitor Villa-Lobos: String Quartet No. 1; Astor Piazzolla: The History of the Tango for Violin and Guitar; Niccolò Paginini: Cantabile for Violin and Guitar; Felix Mendelssohn: Viola Quintet No. 1, in A major
• Sunday Aug. 22, Inglenook, 1991 St. Helena Highway, Rutherford, 5 p.m., $65
This concert is being filmed and will be available online. This program features two quartets for piano and strings, one old and one new. THe grand finale is the mighty quartet by Brahms, with its memorable gypsy-inflected finale. A modern take on the piano quartet by Bay Area composer, Raja Orr, a world premiere, was commissioned by two MITV patrons. Boccherini’s Guitar Quintet is just plain fun, including a Fandango complete with castanets.
Program: Duke Ellington: In a Sentimental Mood for String Quartet; Raja Orr: Piano Quartet (World Premiere); Luigi Boccherini: Quintet for Guitar and Strings, Fandango; Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 25
• Sunday, Aug. 22, Closing Night Party, Inglenook, 1991 St. Helena Hwy, Rutherford , 7:30 p.m. , $155
Gather at sunset round the Inglenook fountain for appetizers, followed by a three-course buffet dinner prepared by chef Nash Cognetti of Tre Posti paired with Inglenook wines and mingle with the musicians under the stars for this a closing night party.