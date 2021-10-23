Napa at Petaluma football box score

Napa 27, Petaluma 41
Friday at Ellison Field
Napa;6;14;0;7;—;27
Petaluma; 14;13;0;14;—;41
First Quarter
N—Mata 7 run (kicked failed), 10:38
P—Perez 9 run (Soper kick), 8:27
P—Berncich 2 run (Soper kick), 3:26
Second Quarter
P—Shaw 7 pass from Ellis (Soper kick), 9:30
N—Horton 26 pass from Palma (Ochoa kick), 7:03
P—Miller 90 kick return, (kick blocked), 6:45
N—Castellanos 20 pass from Palma (Ochoa kick), 4:23
P—Berncich 4 run (Soper kick), 1:36
Fourth Quarter
P—Miller 1 run (Soper kick), 7:20
N—Horton 13 pass from Palma (Ochoa kick), 3:52
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Napa: Mata 11-88-1, Palma 11-17. Petaluma: Berncich 10-49-2, Miller 7-46-1, Perez 10-45-1, Drolet 4-37, Ellis 4-37, Gallaudet-Freeman 2-11.
PASSING—Napa: Palma 13-26-3-0-219. Petaluma: Ellis 9-20-1-1-187
RECEIVING—Napa: Horton 9-171-2, Castellanos 3-42-1, Mata 1-6. Petaluma: Dawson Shaw 5-99-1,Crudo 1-32, Doren Shaw 1-31, Levy 2-25.