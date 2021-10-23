 Skip to main content
Napa at Petaluma football box score

  • Updated

Napa 27, Petaluma 41

Friday at Ellison Field

Napa;6;14;0;7;—;27

Petaluma; 14;13;0;14;—;41

First Quarter

N—Mata 7 run (kicked failed), 10:38

P—Perez 9 run (Soper kick), 8:27

P—Berncich 2 run (Soper kick), 3:26

Second Quarter

P—Shaw 7 pass from Ellis (Soper kick), 9:30

N—Horton 26 pass from Palma (Ochoa kick), 7:03

P—Miller 90 kick return, (kick blocked), 6:45

N—Castellanos 20 pass from Palma (Ochoa kick), 4:23

P—Berncich 4 run (Soper kick), 1:36

Fourth Quarter

P—Miller 1 run (Soper kick), 7:20

N—Horton 13 pass from Palma (Ochoa kick), 3:52

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Napa: Mata 11-88-1, Palma 11-17. Petaluma: Berncich 10-49-2, Miller 7-46-1, Perez 10-45-1, Drolet 4-37, Ellis 4-37, Gallaudet-Freeman 2-11.

PASSING—Napa: Palma 13-26-3-0-219. Petaluma: Ellis 9-20-1-1-187

RECEIVING—Napa: Horton 9-171-2, Castellanos 3-42-1, Mata 1-6. Petaluma: Dawson Shaw 5-99-1,Crudo 1-32, Doren Shaw 1-31, Levy 2-25.

