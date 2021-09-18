Napa at Windsor football box score

Windsor 52, Napa 7
Friday night at Kirkpatrick Field
Napa;0;7;0;0;—;7
Windsor;28;21;3;0;—;52
First Quarter
W—Fa’agata 11 pass from Vehmeyer (Stokeld kick), 8:58
W—Vehmeyer 15 run (Stokeld kick), 6:12
W—Anderson 31 pass from Vehmeyer (Stokeld kick), 3:01
W—Escarcega 5 run (Stokeld kick), 1:25
Second Quarter
N—Mata 1 run (Castellanos kick), 8:06
W—Anderson 60 pass from Vehmeyer (Stokeld kick), 7:19
W—Johnson 26 pass from Vehmeyer (Stokeld kick), 4:07
W—Escarcega 2 run (Stokeld kick), 1:48
Third Quarter
W—Stokeld 35 field goal, 2:05
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Napa: Mata 20-71-1, Martinez 5-20, Castellanos 1-2, Jobe 2-0, Palma 3-(minus 19). Windsor: Escarcega 5-72-2, Campos 5--36, Johnson 1-32, Vehmeyer 5-31-1, Skinner 3-27, Diego 1-2.
PASSING—Napa: Palma 3-8-0-2-70. Windsor: Vehmeyer 14-19-4-0-244.
RECEIVING—Napa: Horton 2-47, Ochoa 1-23. Windsor: Anderson 2-91-2, Johnson 3-67-1, Escarcega 6-57, Henry 1-12, Fa’agata 1-11-1, Erickson 1-6.