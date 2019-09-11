Naomi Chamblin shelves books at her store, Napa Bookmine, while holding her new baby Gweneth. The store's rent recently increased 70 percent and Chamblin has asked the community to help support the business. (copy)

Napa Bookmine celebrates its sixth birthday on Sept. 13 with discounts, specials and snacks and refreshments throughout the day at the store at 964 Pearl St.

Owner Naomi Chamblin remembers “ceremoniously unlocking the door” on Sept. 13, 2013, and wondering “what the heck is going to happen now? Are people going to find us? Will people care?”

“This moment never ceases to amaze me because now, six years later, it is clear that people do in fact care,” she wrote to fans of Bookmine as the anniversary approached. “People, you people love books!!! You LOVE THEM!

You would eat them for breakfast if that wasn’t a bibliophilic sin. You love community. You love supporting an underdog. You’ve kept us here. You’ve helped us find our home in bookselling and in Napa. Thank you!”

