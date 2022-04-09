Napa County adds micro-wineries to its wine country offerings

Napa County has a new winery category — the micro-winery, though it had a tough birth.

A micro-winery must ferment on site no less than 251 gallons and no more than 5,000 gallons of wine. It must be on at least 10 acres and can hold tastings, but no marketing events. It can generate no more than 10 roundtrips daily.

The biggest Napa Valley wineries produce a few millions of gallons of wine and entertain tens of thousand of visitors annually. A micro-winery is supposed to be more of a mom-and-pop venture, where a few visitors sit at a table and talk with the grape-growers.

”A micro-winery is going to offer a different tasting experience,” said George O’Meara of Save the Family Farms.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors on April 5 passed the micro-winery law after a last-minute issue threatened to delay it. Save the Family Farms is a group with 25 members that advocated for the concept.

Key to the micro-winery law is gaining the ability to hold tastings.

Napa County in agricultural areas allows tastings only at wineries. Grape-growers who make small amounts of wine offsite at custom-crush facilities say building a traditional winery for millions of dollars is too expensive for a small operation.

The new law is designed to cut winery-building red tape for small wineries, opening the door to tastings for small family farms.

Hayley Hossfeld is a member of Save the Family Farms. Since 1981, her family has owned Hossfeld Vineyards in the mountains between Atlas Peak and Stags Leap.

“We’re ecstatic that we can finally have the opportunity to pour our wines on our property,” she said on Thursday.

Much of the property burned during the Atlas Fire of 2017. The Hossfelds lost three-quarters of their 20 acres of vineyards and have replanted. Four acres are presently in production.

Hossfeld Vineyards plans to convert a pool house from the early 2000s to accommodate fermentations and tastings. That will provide the opportunity to sell directly to consumers.

While Hossfeld Vineyards sells wine to restaurants and wine shops, Hossfeld said direct-to-consumer sales is an important, potential revenue stream.

Save the Family Farms spent about four years working with the county, wine industry groups and community groups on the micro-winery effort. Things didn’t get any easier with the finish line in sight.

The April 5 final approval by the Board of Supervisors looked to be routine, given the Board had already granted tentative approval on March 22. Instead, a new worst-case scenario emerged.

Supervisors said they want to help family farms. They don’t want someone with a half-acre vineyard to hold wine tastings at a shell micro-winery that mostly serves shipped-in wine made with grapes grown at another site.

The law will probably work 99% of the time, Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said.

“When we get that rich guy who's going to say, ‘I just want to do a little thing here and bring in more wine’ — and people will say (to supervisors), ‘What the hell did you do?’ ” Wagenknecht said.

The micro-winery law is a three-year pilot program. But, Supervisor Diane Dillon said, use permits issued for micro-wineries during those three years are permanent.

Dillon pointed out what she saw as the potential problem with the micro-winery law.

Micro-wineries must ferment at least 251 gallons onsite and 75% of this wine must be made with grapes grown onsite or an adjacent property with the same owner. But that 75% rule doesn't apply to wine made at a custom crush facility and brought to the micro-winery.

Someone could get enough grapes from a half-acre vineyard for the 251-gallon minimum fermented onsite. This person might establish a 5,000-gallon micro-winery, with most of the wine served at tastings made at a custom crush facility from grapes grown somewhere else.

Supervisors thought they had the solution — make all wine served at a micro-winery subject to the 75% onsite grape rule, even if it comes from a custom crush facility.

“That’s what the whole point of this is, raising grapes on your property and turning it into wine and making it available to people,” Wagenknecht said.

Elise Nerlove objected. Her family grows Pinot Noir and Cabernet Sauvignon grapes near Jameson Canyon, makes a small amount of wine at a custom crush facility and wants to have a micro-winery to hold tastings.

Some of that wine is Chardonnay that comes from grapes the family buys from a Carneros region grower.

“My family doesn’t grow white wine onsite. We must offer a white wine to round off our portfolio. I think you can understand it,” she told supervisors.

Supervisors then came up with the idea of requiring micro-wineries to have at least three acres of grapes.

“We’re talking about saving the family farm and a farm has to have some meaning in terms of acreage,” Dillon said. “I know it’s not a half-acre.”

But the Board of Supervisors couldn’t make that change to the proposed law on Tuesday during a final reading. It would have had to delay passage. In the end, supervisors decided they could amend the law at another time, if need be.

“I’ll trust this is as close to right as we can get right now,” Wagenknecht said.

He told county staff to sound the alert if people try to establish 5,000-gallon micro-wineries with half-acre vineyards.

O’Meara on Thursday didn’t object to a possible requirement that micro-wineries have at least three acres of onsite vineyards.

“If you have three acres of vines, you are serious about growing fruit,” he said.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 707-256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com

