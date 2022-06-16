Napa County could soon learn true cost of new jail

Napa County is poised to search for a construction firm to build its planned, new $128 million, 304-bed jail — and to find out if the project will remain on budget.

On Tuesday, the county Board of Supervisors gave staff permission to put the project out to bid. All that’s needed for that to happen is Board of State and Community Corrections approvals expected this month.

If the state comes through on schedule, supervisors could award a bid in September. Then construction could begin along Highway 221 near Syar quarry late this year.

A few years ago, Napa County set the overall budget for the new jail at $128 million, including design, engineering, utilities work and construction. It set the construction share of this total at $86.8 million.

That was before such 2022 challenges as rapidly rising inflation and supply chain shortages. The county’s new construction estimate is $8 million higher.

“Keep in mind that $8 million is imaginary until we open bids,” county Public Works Director Steven Lederer said. “That number could be smaller. It could also be larger. Until we open bids, we don’t know exactly where we are.”

If the county can’t absorb possible higher construction costs within the $128 million planned for the new jail, it could come up with the extra money from other parts of the county budget, Lederer said.

Or, in the event of sticker shock, the county could reject all bids and modify the project. But Lederer said making changes would be challenging. The county has worked for two years seeking state approval for the current version of the jail.

“Really, any change at this point, we’d have to go back through that process,” he said.

If bids come back significantly higher than expected, the county will have to be creative about solutions, Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said. There are so many other needs the county could invest in, he added.

Supervisor Belia Ramos noted the county has various projects scheduled for the existing, downtown Napa jail. Among them are an Americans with Disabilities Act project, a radio project and smoke sealing that together would cost several hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Ramos questioned spending money on the old, downtown jail that is scheduled to be replaced in a few years.

“We only spend what we absolutely have to,” Deputy County Executive Officer Helene Franchi said.

Ramos then described what she called a worse-case scenario: bids resulting in a new jail construction price tag “far beyond any of our nightmares” in terms of sticker shock.

County Executive Officer Minh Tran, while acknowledging recent economic realities, didn’t predict any big cost overruns. There will be no “self-fulfilling prophecies,” he said.

“We’re not messaging that at all,” he said.

Napa County has looked at building a new jail for years. In 2008, it considered replacing the downtown Napa jail with a larger jail on the same site. In 2014, it bought the 27-acre site along Highway 221 for $6.5 million for both a new jail and reentry facility.

The 2015 county grand jury agreed the downtown Napa jail — which opened in 1976 and was remodeled in 1989 — needs replacing. Flaws include a design not suited for today’s jail population, which includes felons previously housed in state prisons, the citizens watchdog group said.

The 2017 grand jury suggested Napa County explore teaming up with Solano County on a regional jail. The county rejected the idea for several reasons, including the lack of regional jails in California that could be used to gauge potential savings.

Pedroza seemed to acknowledge during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting that a new jail isn't the type of project that generates enthusiasm.

“It’s something we don’t want to invest in, but we have a responsibility to invest in,” he said.

The new jail is to have 304 beds as well as an additional 28 mental health beds. The downtown Napa jail has 276 beds.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 707-256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com

