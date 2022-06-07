Napa County June 7, 2022 Primary Election Complete Coverage

Here is the latest about the Napa County June Primary Election:
|NAPA COUNTY RESULTS
|NAPA COUNTY SUPERVISOR, 1st DISTRICT
|Votes
|Percent
|JOELLE GALLAGHER
|1,043
|45.02%
|SUZANNE BESÚ TRUCHARD
|657
|28.36%
|DAVID GRAVES
|353
|15.24%
|GARRETT HALE
|264
|11.39%
|NAPA COUNTY SUPERVISOR, 3rd DISTRICT
|Votes
|Percent
|ANNE COTTRELL
|1,364
|40.74%
|JOHN F. DUNBAR
|682
|20.37%
|ANNA CHOUTEAU
|475
|14.19%
|"CIO" LUCIO PEREZ
|387
|11.56%
|MATT HOOPER
|291
|8.69%
|RAFAEL RIOS
|149
|4.45%
|NAPA COUNTY SHERIFF-CORONER
|Votes
|Percent
|OSCAR ORTIZ
|8,009
|60.45%
|JON CRAWFORD
|5,240
|39.55%
|MEASURE L -- Countywide fire protection sales tax
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|7,582
|58.78%
|No
|5,316
|41.22%
|MEASURE IA -- American Canyon, mayor term limits
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|1,078
|81.98%
|No
|237
|18.02%
|MEASURE IB -- American Canyon, city council term limits
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|1,083
|82.73%
|No
|226
|17.27%
|MEASURE G -- St. Helena, mayor election or council's choice
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|451
|55.47%
|No
|362
|44.53%
|MEASURE H -- St. Helena, water service protection
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|627
|76.84%
|No
|189
|23.16%
|Voters Cast: 14,141 of 84,146 (16.81%) as of 8:01 p.m. June 7, 2022