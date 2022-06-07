 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured breaking

Napa County June 7, 2022 Primary Election Complete Coverage

  • Updated
  • 0
Election Day in Napa County, June 2022

Napa County residents who cast their primary election ballots in person at various voting centers were provided stickers in English or Spanish announcing they had voted.

Here is the latest about the Napa County June Primary Election:

Napa County Sheriff: Ortiz takes early lead over Crawford

Measure L: Early election results show wildfire prevention tax falling at ballot box

Napa County Board of Supervisors, District 1: Gallagher takes early lead in supervisor race

Napa County Board of Supervisors, District 3: Anne Cottrell leads six-way race supervisor; Dunbar running second

People are also reading…

St. Helena: Bond measure leading; mayoral election measure trailing

Napa County Election June Primary results: June, 7, 2022

NAPA COUNTY RESULTS
NAPA COUNTY SUPERVISOR, 1st DISTRICT Votes Percent
JOELLE GALLAGHER 1,043 45.02%
SUZANNE BESÚ TRUCHARD 657 28.36%
DAVID GRAVES 353 15.24%
GARRETT HALE 264 11.39%
NAPA COUNTY SUPERVISOR, 3rd DISTRICT Votes Percent
ANNE COTTRELL 1,364 40.74%
JOHN F. DUNBAR 682 20.37%
ANNA CHOUTEAU 475 14.19%
"CIO" LUCIO PEREZ 387 11.56%
MATT HOOPER 291 8.69%
RAFAEL RIOS 149 4.45%
NAPA COUNTY SHERIFF-CORONER Votes Percent
OSCAR ORTIZ 8,009 60.45%
JON CRAWFORD 5,240 39.55%
MEASURE L -- Countywide fire protection sales tax Votes Percent
Yes 7,582 58.78%
No 5,316 41.22%
MEASURE IA -- American Canyon, mayor term limits Votes Percent
Yes 1,078 81.98%
No 237 18.02%
MEASURE IB -- American Canyon, city council term limits Votes Percent
Yes 1,083 82.73%
No 226 17.27%
MEASURE G -- St. Helena, mayor election or council's choice Votes Percent
Yes 451 55.47%
No 362 44.53%
MEASURE H -- St. Helena, water service protection Votes Percent
Yes 627 76.84%
No 189 23.16%
Voters Cast: 14,141 of 84,146 (16.81%) as of 8:01 p.m. June 7, 2022
Election Day in Napa County

Workers at Napa County's voter assistance center at the Las Flores Community Center handed an "I VOTED" sticker to a motorist who dropped off a ballot in the drive-thru lane. Voting in primary elections across Napa County and California ended at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Results will continue to come in throughout the week as remaining mail-in ballots are counted.
Election Day in Napa County, June 2022

A community room on the Napa Valley College campus was the site of one of Napa County's two voting centers within city limits. Early returns in county and California primary races, based on mailed-in ballots, were slated to be released shortly after the close of voting at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Election Day in Napa County, June 2022

Voting assistance centers at locations including Napa's Las Flores Community Center provided a place for Napa County residents to cast ballots in person for the June primary elections, which include contested races for two seats on the Board of Supervisors as well as the sheriff's position.
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News