To encourage the next generation of historic preservationists, Napa County Landmarks (NCL) is announcing scholarships for graduating Napa County high school seniors for 2023. NCL is a nonprofit organization that fosters appreciation and preservation of historic buildings, sites, and districts through education programs, public policy, research, and technical assistance. NCL is awarding up to ten $1,000 scholarships based on applicant responses to:

“Describe a Napa County landmark that has significance to you. Why do you think it has value and is worth preserving? What would you do if it were threatened with demolition?”

Deadline for submission is March 17. For more information contact your high school counselor, napacountylandmarks.org, or the NCL office at 255-1836.