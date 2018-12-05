Napa County Landmarks presents the 29th annual Holiday Candlelight Tour on Saturday, Dec. 8 from 2 to 6 p.m.
This year’s Holiday Candlelight Tour is a self-led open house tour of 11 heritage homes all built between 1875 and 1900 in the Old Town Calistoga Avenue District. The tour features two historical sites of interest, including close access to an original caboose railcar built in 1890 and the original site location of the horse stables for Napa’s horse drawn fire trucks and now occupied by the Napa Valley Art Association.
The homes are decorated for the holidays, and live music performances include a professional harpist from 2 to 4 p.m., a roving barbershop quartet from 3 to 5 p.m., as well as a sextet and a five-person a cappella group.
Antique cars will be placed in front of the homes, light snacks, and warm cider or warm cocoa will be available up to 5:30 p.m., and free LED mini flashlights will be provided for tour attendees after 5 p.m.
Advance tickets are $35 per person general admission, $30 per person for Napa County Landmark members or with new membership. Tickets for $40 will be available the day of the tour. Registration/will call is at the Napa Valley Art Association building at 1520 Behrens St.
The tour is a benefit for Napa County Landmarks, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation of historic architectural treasures throughout Napa County.
To purchase tickets, visit NapaCountyLandmarks.org or call 707-255-1836.