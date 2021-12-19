Napa County looks from Silverado to Carneros for affordable housing sites

Locations such as Silverado might have obstacles to becoming places with affordable housing, but Napa County is not ready to cross them off its list of potential candidates.

This rural community east of the city of Napa is built around the Silverado Resort and Spa and its golf courses. There are some vacant parcels, such as one at Atlas Peak Road and Monticello Road.

The Napa County Planning Commission on Wednesday discussed how the county can meet a state mandate to build more homes — especially affordable multi-family units — in the unincorporated area. Several Silverado residents attended to learn more.

Some told county officials about the problems that arose when the Atlas Fire burned through the area in October 2017. That sent residents scrambling to escape flames and saw dozens of homes in that area burn.

“I was in the 2017 fire,” resident Karen Magliocco said. “It’s a big concern of mine to put any type of high-density housing there, because there was a real problem of trying to get out with the fire — the congestion on the road.”

Resident Jill Alexander noted that Atlas Peak residents must funnel through the Silverado area during an evacuation.

“My main concern is just one of safety,” she said.

But the state is mandating that Napa County find room in the unincorporated county for 1,014 new housing units from 2023-2031. Other California counties and cities face similar mandates.

Even if the county transfers 90% to local cities under transfer agreements, it must still find space for about 100 new housing units. Plus, county officials want a buffer of another 100 homes or so, in case some sites don’t work out.

Napa County officials say the unincorporated area has few suitable locations, given high fire danger, the lack of sewer and water lines and laws protecting agricultural lands and open space.

Given all that, the county has come up with a list of about a dozen potential sites, including the Silverado area.

“We can’t preemptively exclude anything and take it off the table,” Planning, Building and Environmental Services Director David Morrison said. “We have to look at everything in order to meet the requirements that have been placed on us.”

County officials said the Silverado area might not have the sewer capacity to take on a sizeable amount of housing units without expensive upgrades. But they said that has yet to be proven.

One requirement is to look at putting affordable housing in high-income neighborhoods, Morrison said.

“There are 50 reasons to argue against every site,” Morrison said. “But we’re going to have to pick some sites at some point. That’s the corner we’ve been painted into.”

One resident during public comments mentioned turning the county’s Carithers building on First Street in downtown Napa into housing. The former department store building is used by the Registrar of Voters, Assessor and other county offices.

“It will make a big difference to residents to be able to have more options where they can afford to live close to their work,” the speaker said.

But county officials said the county would have to relocate the county offices in the building. Also, the county would not get credit for its state-mandated housing number because the building is in the city.

One area the county is looking at is land between Foster Road and Highway 29 just south of the city of Napa. Another possibility is land on east Imola Avenue at the Napa County Office of Education site.

There are a couple possible sites on the county's list in the Carneros wine region. One is the 9.8-acre former site of Stone Bridge School. Another is near the Carneros Resort and Spa.

The county would like to use land owned by the state at Napa State Hospital for housing. But that would require reaching an agreement with the state.

Planning Commissioner Joelle Gallagher noted there was once a small community on Mount Veeder that provided housing for low-income residents. While acknowledging this is a high fire danger area, she wondered how utilities were provided.

County officials guessed she must be talking about Lokoya Lodge, a one-time spa amid the redwoods that saw its main building burn in 1959 and that had a well and septic system. Supervising Planner John McDowell said a former, long-time county planner lived there at one point.

"It was just built during a different time," he said.

A community workshop on housing is to be held by the county in mid-January.

“We have a big nut to crack here in the next year and we need as much help as we can get, not only from the Planning Commission, but from the public as well,” McDowell said.

