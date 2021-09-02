Napa County reports 32 more COVID-19 cases

Napa County on Thursday reported another 32 new COVID-19 cases, which is roughly comparable to the pace in recent days.

Hospitalizations rose from 19 on Monday to 26 as of Thursday. Intensive care unit bed availability as of Thursday was 0%.

Seventy-seven percent of eligible Napa County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 82% have received at least one dose. Fully-vaccinated rates vary greatly per age group, from 97% for ages 60 and older to 64% for ages 20 to 29 to 52% for ages 12 to 15, the county reported.

Ninety-one people have died from COVID-19 in Napa County, among them 87 Napa County residents. The latest death was reported on Tuesday. That brought the August COVID-19 death total for the county to six, the most since the 12 reported in February.

