Napa County reports 32 more COVID-19 cases

Napa County reports 32 more COVID-19 cases

Napa County on Thursday reported another 32 new COVID-19 cases, which is roughly comparable to the pace in recent days.

Hospitalizations rose from 19 on Monday to 26 as of Thursday. Intensive care unit bed availability as of Thursday was 0%.

Seventy-seven percent of eligible Napa County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 82% have received at least one dose. Fully-vaccinated rates vary greatly per age group, from 97% for ages 60 and older to 64% for ages 20 to 29 to 52% for ages 12 to 15, the county reported.

Ninety-one people have died from COVID-19 in Napa County, among them 87 Napa County residents. The latest death was reported on Tuesday. That brought the August COVID-19 death total for the county to six, the most since the 12 reported in February.

Barry Eberling

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments.

