Napa County to consider getting another firefighting helicopter

Wildfire season is here and Napa County is considering whether it needs another locally-based water-dropping helicopter to try to prevent the next Glass or Hennessey fire.

Cal Fire recently based a former U.S. Army Boeing Chinook helicopter retrofitted to hold water at Napa County Airport. But that helicopter can be called to other counties in the region.

On Tuesday, the county Board of Supervisors will discuss if more should be done. It will discuss going out to bid for a helicopter to serve the county for the rest of the fire season.

The price could be $1.8 million to $2.9 million, a county report said. It listed two options for going out to bid, one that would take two to three weeks and the other 30 days.

“We’re interested in as much support aircraft as we can get,” county Supervisor Ryan Gregory said on Friday. “The devil is always in the details as to the cost of the helicopter.”