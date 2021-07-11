Napa County to consider getting another firefighting helicopter

Wildfire season is here and Napa County is considering whether it needs another locally-based water-dropping helicopter to try to prevent the next Glass or Hennessey fire.
Cal Fire recently based a former U.S. Army Boeing Chinook helicopter retrofitted to hold water at Napa County Airport. But that helicopter can be called to other counties in the region.
On Tuesday, the county Board of Supervisors will discuss if more should be done. It will discuss going out to bid for a helicopter to serve the county for the rest of the fire season.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 3 months!
The price could be $1.8 million to $2.9 million, a county report said. It listed two options for going out to bid, one that would take two to three weeks and the other 30 days.
“We’re interested in as much support aircraft as we can get,” county Supervisor Ryan Gregory said on Friday. “The devil is always in the details as to the cost of the helicopter.”
Another detail he mentioned is “carding” the helicopter, pilots, and support equipment. That authorization must be granted by Cal Fire, the U.S. Forest Service, or Department of the Interior before aircraft can be used to fight state wildfires.
Board of Supervisors Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza also wants to look at having more firefighting resources based locally.
"We need to make sure we know the benefits of having additional air support," he said Friday. "We also have to look at what this county can afford.”
Meanwhile, Michael Rogerson of the Rogerson Kratos aviation company has offered use of two retrofitted, water-dropping Black Hawk helicopters to the county. Rogerson owns an Oakville-area house.
“But this isn’t the typical helicopter: it has high technology imaging equipment that looks through smoke and uses a laser to geolocate the exact fire center with a laser from distance,” Rogerson wrote to the county on June 22. "The advanced GPS will locate the drop zone with accuracy to inches."
The cost would be $1.9 million based on a certain amount of usage, Rogerson wrote. He mentioned Cal Fire being involved in a work-sharing agreement.
The county report for Tuesday’s meeting doesn’t mention Rogerson’s offer.
But the report talks about water-dropping helicopters in general. They can draw water from lakes and small ponds that are near a fire and there are 1,700 permanent water sources in the county.
During the Glass Fire, one helicopter dropped about 54,000 gallons of water in eight hours, the report said.
This Board of Supervisors discussion will come amid a drought that has parched local hills.
“If the (fire) danger was high last year, it’s higher this year,” Gregory said. “It’s drier and we’re further into drought. We’ve seen fires erupting all over the state. They haven’t come our way yet. But that’s ‘yet.’ ”
Pedroza said Napa County is better prepared for this fire season than last season.
The Napa County Board of Supervisors meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the county administration building, 1195 Third St. in the city of Napa. Go to https://napa.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx for details.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Napa firefighter finds new use for old fire hoses. He's turning them into art, and with a patriotic theme.
What killed Cookie and Penny, the Great Danes? A Napa family wants to find out.
Need free diapers? Free formula? How about free children's clothing? Expressions of Hope in Napa can help.
The Napa school district boosts reserves for 2021-22 as continued enrollment shrinkage looms in the coming years.
Napa County home prices dipped slightly in May, but inventory is low and multiple offers are common.
Sophie Grech has treasured memories of taking her niece Kayleigh Slusher to Camille Park in Napa.
Ace & Vine says economic conditions require longer hours. Napa is considering the idea.
40 years ago, Napan Bob Swan painted fantastical murals hidden inside Napa State Hospital. Get a rare look inside.
Bart O’Brien likes to take to the skies in one of his "gyrocopters," enjoying the "low and slow" rides over the Bay Area.
Napa County is considering whether vineyards along Highway 29 near American Canyon should become industrial lands.
Photos: Napa County's most expensive home sold in June: 1358 Hillview Lane
Napa County's most expensive home sold in June: 1358 Hillview Lane
Napa County's most expensive home sold in June: 1358 Hillview Lane
Napa County's most expensive home sold in June: 1358 Hillview Lane
Napa County's most expensive home sold in June: 1358 Hillview Lane
Napa County's most expensive home sold in June: 1358 Hillview Lane
071421-nvr-biz-napastat1.JPG
Napa County's most expensive home sold in June: 1358 Hillview Lane
Napa County's most expensive home sold in June: 1358 Hillview Lane
Napa County's most expensive home sold in June: 1358 Hillview Lane
Napa County's most expensive home sold in June: 1358 Hillview Lane
Napa County's most expensive home sold in June: 1358 Hillview Lane
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.