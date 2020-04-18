Napa County TOT tax 'severely impacted' by COVID-19

Napa County TOT tax 'severely impacted' by COVID-19

  • Updated
Embassy Suites

Napa's Embassy Suites hotel as seen during the county-wide shelter-at-home order and the COVID-19 outbreak.

 Tim Carl

Napa County’s shelter in place order to combat the COVID-19 virus continues to severely impact the transient occupancy tax (TOT) collections for local governments which in turn directly benefit Napa Valley residents, said a news release from Visit Napa Valley.

From April 1 to 11, an average of only 398 hotel rooms were occupied in Napa County per day.

This represents a 7.9 percent hotel occupancy in the market when compared to the 2019 lodging supply.

Lodging is still required for those who need alternate accommodations due to quarantine orders in their home; people who support essential businesses, including traveling nurses and government contractors; or contracts to house the homeless, explained Linsey Gallagher, president and CEO of Visit Napa Valley.

The diminished average daily rate (ADR) of $115.09, which is down 60.6 percent from 2019, reflects negotiated rates and the use of economy tier hotels, she said.

Napa County hotel revenue dropped 95.5 percent year-over-year. For this April month-to-date, revenue reached $504,344. Last year at this same time, revenue reached $11 million.

The 95.5 percent drop in hotel revenue illustrates the impact on TOT contribution to each jurisdiction’s general fund, said Gallagher.

The city of Napa shared that the 12 percent TOT paid for by visitors staying in hotel rooms and visitor purchases at restaurants, wineries and other local businesses, typically make up 40 percent of its annual general fund, said Gallagher.

“Now that we approach what is usually Napa Valley’s high tourism season (May through October), prior to the shelter at home order, visitor spending would account for 65 percent of the city’s annual general fund.”

Gallagher said Visit Napa Valley applauds its tourism partners “for the creative ways they are engaging and inspiring future visitors with virtual wine tasting experiences and cooking classes; recipe ideas; value-added gift cards to buy now and use later; as well waiving shipping fees for wine purchases.”

Complete coronavirus coverage from the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star, and The Weekly Calistogan

This webpage contains all Napa County coronavirus coverage as featured in the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star and The Weekly Calistogan. This page will be updated several times a day as news comes in. Please bookmark this page to stay on top of local developments.

Submit news tips here: https://napavalleyregister.com/forms/news-tips/news_tips/

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News