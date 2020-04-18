Napa County TOT tax 'severely impacted' by COVID-19

Napa County’s shelter in place order to combat the COVID-19 virus continues to severely impact the transient occupancy tax (TOT) collections for local governments which in turn directly benefit Napa Valley residents, said a news release from Visit Napa Valley.

From April 1 to 11, an average of only 398 hotel rooms were occupied in Napa County per day.

This represents a 7.9 percent hotel occupancy in the market when compared to the 2019 lodging supply.

Lodging is still required for those who need alternate accommodations due to quarantine orders in their home; people who support essential businesses, including traveling nurses and government contractors; or contracts to house the homeless, explained Linsey Gallagher, president and CEO of Visit Napa Valley.

The diminished average daily rate (ADR) of $115.09, which is down 60.6 percent from 2019, reflects negotiated rates and the use of economy tier hotels, she said.

Napa County hotel revenue dropped 95.5 percent year-over-year. For this April month-to-date, revenue reached $504,344. Last year at this same time, revenue reached $11 million.

The 95.5 percent drop in hotel revenue illustrates the impact on TOT contribution to each jurisdiction’s general fund, said Gallagher.