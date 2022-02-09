Napa County working on $26.7 million spending list

Napa County has $26.7 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money designed to help with the COVID-19 financial recovery and wants to make a big splash with it.

The latest work-in-progress spending list has $9 million going to fund the county’s pandemic response. That leaves another $17.7 million for such things as housing, child care, and infrastructure projects.

County Executive Officer Minh Tran said the goal is to use the one-time money to bring “transformational, impactful, meaningful and also permanent change to Napa County.”

The American Rescue Plan Act is a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021. Besides doing such things as providing $1,400 checks to most Americans, it gave money to city and county governments.

On Tuesday, the county Board of Supervisors continued working on a spending list for the county’s $26.7 million share.

“This is the good part of the day,” Board of Supervisors Chairperson Ryan Gregory said.

The county had already committed $2 million to help turn Wine Valley Lodge in the city of Napa near Imola Avenue into supportive housing for the homeless. It had committed $100,000 to help people navigate the state’s rental assistance program.

Supervisors want to spend another $5 million on housing.

One idea is to promote accessory dwelling units (ADUs) as a way to expand Napa County’s housing stock. These are backyard units that homeowners build to rent out.

“We hope in Napa Valley we’ll end up with an ADU in every home, for those who want it,” Tran said.

The county could help expand Napa Sonoma ADU, a program designed to help people navigate the red tape of building accessory dwelling units. Jennifer Palmer, county director of Housing and Homeless Services, explained how it works.

“A lot of us have remodeled a bathroom or maybe even a kitchen, but very few people have actually built a home,’” she said. “And getting through the initial ‘How do I do that?’, ‘Who do I need to talk to?’ can just be a stopping point altogether.”

Napa Sonoma ADU resources include such things as consultants and an online calculator that shows construction and permit expenses and likely rent. Go to https://napasonomaadu.org for more information.

Palmer also mentioned Homes for Sonoma, a nonprofit that provides factory-made accessory dwelling units, financing, maintenance, and tenant selection help. The homeowner provides a land lease and shared rent.

“They basically take all the headache out of it.. .the intent is, you’ve got some unused space in your backyard, you’d like a little bit of income and you want to participate in helping to solve the housing crisis,” Palmer said.

Supervisor Diane Dillon expressed interest in the Homes for Sonoma model. Go to https://www.homesforsonoma.org for more information on the group.

Another housing idea is to beef up the county’s proximity workforce housing assistance program. Started in 2011 at the request of then-Supervisor Mark Luce, the program provides 10% down-payment zero-interest loans to help local workers buy local homes.

“It was very bold,” Dillon said. “I look at this (expansion proposal) and see this is our opportunity to be bold again.”

Supervisors agreed that $3 million should go to help the community with child care. The first step is doing a child care gap study that by this summer should recommend how best to invest the money.

Milli Pintacsi runs La Petit Elephant Nursery and Preschool. She thanked supervisors for their attention to child care but sees needs aplenty in the county.

“I have to be honest, in all my years of doing this, $3 million dollars is barely going to make a dent,” Pintasci told supervisors.

Her business offers infant care and she has 40 infants on the waiting list. She has to turn parents away, Pintasci said.

American Rescue Act Plan money can also be used for infrastructure as an economic stimulus. Napa County wants to spend $1.3 million on water and wastewater projects for the far-flung, rural community of Berryessa Estates along Putah Creek.

On another front, the county intends to use American Rescue Act money to beef up its Tobacco Master Settlement grant program.

Each year, the county makes $1.1 million in grants available to local nonprofits using this lawsuit settlement money. Supervisors could boost this by another $1 million for the next three years.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

