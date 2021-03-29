Napa Famers Market: Feeling 'souper' pumped

I’ve had my first COVID-19 vaccine shot and I’m feeling souper pumped about the future. Spring is always bean my favorite time of year, and let’s just admit, last spring wasn’t the best. It has bean a crazy ride but, I am hopeful that the sunshine is our light at the end of the tunnel. We hope that in thyme we will no longer be relegated to being couch potatoes, and will be able to gather with our loved ones, and, dare I say, hug them.
With cautious hope, we can just call spring, rad-ish season this year.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Though the last year presented many challenges, we at the Napa Farmers Market are eggstremely grateful for all the support we have received from the community. Lettuce celebrate how you have, with your loyal shopping habits and support in our fund-raisin efforts, showing how, even in this tourist destination, we are rooted in this local community.
You have also understood that, for us to keep running, as an essential business, we have kneaded to change our operations (and location) many times. Standing at the front entrance managing the line, or enforcing “rules” are not really my jam. I would much rather throw the gates open, gather and dine on a pretzel-wrapped hotdog from Napa Baking Company, with friends, host a chef’s demo featuring produce from Esquivel, and hand out samples! Not to mention, just seeing your smiling faces again, would be a treat! We hope to get there soon, but alas, we must romaine calm and not let our guard down just yet.
That being said, this winter hasn’t been too melon-choly. Most of our market days have been filled with sunshine and nice weather. Though the farms need rain, we are always most hap-pea when it falls on days other than Saturday!
Now that you are fully immersed in my corny reminiscence, let me share with you what really gets my heart beet-ing … spring veggies! Now, don’t get me wrong, every season has its gems and, I have been known to waffle on what my favorites are. But, spring produce has that real zest I crave!
Since I alluded to feeling rad-ish lately, it seems like a good place to start. These beauties can add a real zip to many dishes, from crisp salads to comforting tacos (it is Tuesday, after all). But, I don’t think I am the only one who loves to eat them with just a bit of salt! My favorite, and simple, way to serve them up for a small gathering, is with a dip of softened butter with salt, chopped fresh tarragon, and a little squeeze of lemon juice folded in. Remember to leave the radish tops on for a beautiful natural handle.
If you are really feeling saucy, try pear-ing radishes with grilled shrimp to make a delicious salad, wrap, topping for rice, or, of course, a (fusion) taco filling! I’ve included a fun recipe for just such an occasion.
Thank you for indulging my cheesyness, and most of all, for supporting the Napa Farmers Market, and local small businesses and farmers, through this last year.
Grilled Shrimp and Radish Salad
Makes 4-6 servings
Shrimp
1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined
½ Tbsp. minced ginger
½ Tbsp. minced garlic
Zest and juice of 1 lime
1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
Dressing
¼ cup white miso
¾ cup freshly squeezed orange juice
1 ½ Tbsp. light olive oil or avocado oil
Salt, to taste
Salad
2 cups roughly chopped kale (or other green of your choice)
3 large watermelon radishes, thinly sliced
½ cup thinly sliced fennel
1 avocado, diced
1/3 cup cilantro leaves (picked from the stems)
¼ cup toasted cashews
Soak 6-8 wooden skewers in water. In a small bowl, toss the shrimp with the ginger, garlic, lime zest and juice, and oil. Refrigerate shrimp for at least 1 hour, up to 3 hours.
To make the dressing, whisk the miso and orange juice together. Slowly drizzle in the oil and whisk until you reach a somewhat smooth consistency, adding more orange juice if needed for consistency. Season with a pinch of salt.
Toss the kale, radishes, and fennel, in a large bowl with just enough dressing to coat, set aside. In a separate bowl gently toss the avocado in about 1 Tablespoon of the dressing, so it somewhat holds its shape, set aside.
Preheat the grill to medium-high heat. Thread the shrimp onto the skewers. Grill the shrimp skewers until the shrimp are cooked through, about 3 minutes per side. Remove the shrimp from the skewers and toss with enough dressing to just coat.
Plate the kale mixture as desired. Top with the avocado, shrimp, and garnish with the toasted cashews and cilantro leaves.
WATCH NOW: GORDON RAMSEY LAUNCHES HIS OWN WINE BRAND
CHECK OUT FIVE COPYCAT RESTAURANT RECIPES TO TRY THIS WEEK
5 copycat restaurant recipes to try this week
Ever wanted food from your favorite restaurant without actually having to go there? This week's recipe roundup features five easy copycats of popular restaurant dishes, plus a bonus cocktail recipe.
This Chinese chicken salad recipe comes straight from a favorite restaurant chain, The Cheesecake Factory, and it only takes 15 minutes to make.
If you’re wanting to get your fast food chicken fix, then you’re in luck. You can easily recreate Chick-fil-A’s fried chicken sandwich at home.
The since-discontinued Panera Bread sandwich used four different types of cheese, including fontina. And now you can make the copycat recipe in just a few minutes from home.
This white mushroom pizza tastes like something you'd find at one of the best pizza shops in America and is sure to get you through the cook-at-home funk.
While you can always head to your favorite cafe to partake in this particular soup, with this copycat Panera Bread recipe you can have bowls and bowls of broccoli cheddar soup at home in just about one hour.
Recreate this refreshing drink right in your own kitchen using rich red wine with some simple ingredients you may find in your pantry.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Take a sneak peek inside a new Napa tiki bar, Wilfred's Lounge, planned to open this summer.
CalVet, which runs the home, declined to say whether security had been heightened since 2018. Some officials say additional security isn't nee…
An unassuming plant has produced a giant stalk for the first time in over 20 years in a Napa yard. What do you make of it?
This retro midcentury modern style can be found in neighborhoods around town. What was old is now cool.
Three of Brandan Nylander's relatives filed suit March 15 in connection with his death following an April 2020 vehicle pursuit.
Disagreement over extending a 120-day pay-raise requirement beyond supermarket workers puts an ordinance on hold, at least for now.
Abide Medical Cannabis Dispensary is now open in downtown Napa.
In March of 2020, the daily lives of Napa County's health care providers changed dramatically. A year into the pandemic, they reflect on the m…
A Harley-Davidson restored by the late Jack Christianson was stolen in 2018. Over the last few weeks, St. Helena recovered it and returned it …
COMMENTARY: Kevin Courtney: You hear stories. Now I was going to find out for myself.
Sandy Sauter is a member of the Napa Farmers Market board.
Fnd the Napa Farmers Market at 1100 West St. (at Pearl Street),every Saturday, rain or shine, from 8 a.m. to noon. Face coverings are required for entry (no exemptions) for everyone over two years old. Check www.napafarmersmarket.org for updates.