I’ve had my first COVID-19 vaccine shot and I’m feeling souper pumped about the future. Spring is always bean my favorite time of year, and let’s just admit, last spring wasn’t the best. It has bean a crazy ride but, I am hopeful that the sunshine is our light at the end of the tunnel. We hope that in thyme we will no longer be relegated to being couch potatoes, and will be able to gather with our loved ones, and, dare I say, hug them.

With cautious hope, we can just call spring, rad-ish season this year.

Though the last year presented many challenges, we at the Napa Farmers Market are eggstremely grateful for all the support we have received from the community. Lettuce celebrate how you have, with your loyal shopping habits and support in our fund-raisin efforts, showing how, even in this tourist destination, we are rooted in this local community.