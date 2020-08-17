Napa Farmers Market: A blast of heat for the tomatoes

While some parts of the country are already getting prepared for autumn, we are only now feeling the fierceness late summer can bring to Napa Valley. The weather had been so beautifully mild, perfect for gardens and wine grape growing and—so important this year—ideal for being outside and eating alfresco. As grueling as the pandemic has been, imagine enduring it in a place where it is too hot or humid to be outdoors. I am grateful every day to live in Napa Valley.
Hot weather is now upon us. Every year, just when I think I’m going to end up with a garden full of green tomatoes and underripe melons, we get a blast of heat and everything sweetens up.
The tomato bonanza at the Napa Farmers Market is now upon us, too, so it’s a good time to start rounding up all your fresh tomato recipes. With all the gorgeous, tantalizing tomatoes you’ll find at the farmers market in the coming weeks, you’re going to need some inspiration.
Before I share my current favorite tomato soup recipe, here are a few other ways I’ll be using the tomato deluge.
Greek salad: My husband and I have some version of a Greek salad at least a couple of times a week. You know the basics: tomato, cucumber, red onion, Kalamata olives, basil, feta. Switch it up by adding shaved sweet pepper rings or fresh corn kernels, or by replacing the basil with mint or cilantro. Sometimes I add boiled flat beans (romano type), if I have them leftover. Pick up some flatbread or pita bread at the farmers market to have with your salad.
Spaghetti with cherry tomatoes: Halve a mess of cherry tomatoes (red and gold, preferably) and warm them in extra virgin olive oil with sliced garlic until they release their juices. Add some crumbled dried oregano or fresh basil. You can add a can of tuna to this, breaking it up with a fork. Toss in some capers while you’re at it. Or replace the canned tuna with fresh tuna or swordfish from one of the Napa Farmers Market’s seafood vendors. Just cut the fish into small ½-inch cubes and sauté in olive oil with garlic until almost done, then add the halved cherry tomatoes and simmer until they soften.
Panzanella: Soak some stale sourdough bread in cold water until it softens, about 10 minutes, then squeeze out the excess water. Crumble the bread into a salad bowl and add tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, basil, olives, capers, garlic, extra virgin olive oil and red wine vinegar. Add anchovies if you like them, or canned tuna, or some diced hard-cooked egg.
To be honest, the sweet, vine-ripened fresh tomatoes that you’ll find at the Napa Farmers Market don’t need anything more then a sprinkle of sea salt. But if some of your tomatoes have gotten a little too soft for salads, they’ll still be perfect for this soup.
Roasted Tomato Soup with Tortilla Crisps
Roasting tomatoes, onions and garlic is a common technique in the Mexican kitchen. The slight charring intensifies flavor and heightens the vegetables’ sweetness, yielding a soup with “Wine Country Table” by Janet Fletcher (Rizzoli).
2 pounds tomatoes, preferably Roma type but others will work
1 large white onion, peeled and sliced in 1/3-inch-thick rounds
4 large cloves garlic, unpeeled
2 tablespoons extras virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon dried Mexican oregano
Kosher or sea salt
2 cups cooked chickpeas (if canned, drained and rinsed)
2-1/2 to 3 cups chicken or vegetable broth
Canned chile chipotle en adobo
Canola oil for frying
4 corn tortillas, about 6 inches in diameter
1/3 cup queso cotija or pecorino romano, finely grated
Chopped cilantro for garnish
Preheat a broiler and position an oven rack about 8 inches from the element. Line two baking sheets with aluminum foil. Put the tomatoes on one baking sheet and broil, turning as needed, until their flesh is soft and the skin is charred in spots and splitting. It should take about 20 minutes. Don’t rush this process as you want the tomatoes to develop a deep roasted flavor. Move the rack down if the skin threatens to char too much before the tomato is cooked through. Set aside.
Put the onion slices and garlic cloves on the other foil-lined baking sheet. Broil until the onion is soft and lightly charred on both sides and the garlic is soft, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove the garlic if it softens before the onions. Don’t allow it to blacken or it will taste bitter. Core and peel the tomatoes; peel the garlic.
Put the tomato, onion, and garlic in a blender and puree until smooth.
Heat the olive oil in a pot over medium-high heat. When the oil is hot, add the tomato puree and the oregano, crumbling it between your fingers. Season with salt and cook at a vigorous simmer, stirring, for 2 to 3 minutes to deepen the flavor.
In a blender, puree the chickpeas with 1 cup broth. Add to the tomato mixture along with enough of the remaining broth to bring the soup to the consistency you like. You may not use it all. Stir until smooth. Season to taste with salt and add as much chipotle as you like.
In a deep, heavy pot, heat 2 inches of canola oil to 375°F. While the oil is heating, stack the tortillas and cut them in half. Stack the halves with the cut side facing you, then slice into ½-inch-wide strips. Discard the short end pieces. Fry the tortilla strips in small batches until golden brown, 1-1/2 to 2 minutes. Use a wire-mesh skimmer to keep them moving in the oil so they brown evenly. Transfer them with the skimmer to a double thickness of paper towels and sprinkle generously with salt. Check the oil temperature between batches and adjust the heat as necessary to keep it at 375°F. Put the cooled tortilla crisps in a bowl.
Divide the soup among 6 bowls. Garnish each portion with queso cotija and chopped cilantro. Serve immediately, passing the tortilla crisps for diners to add to their soup as desired.
Serves 6.
Janet Fletcher is a Napa cookbook author and the publisher of the Planet Cheese blog. She is on the Napa Farmers Market board of directors.
Napa Farmers Market New Location: Until further notice, find the Napa Farmers Market at 1100 West Street (at Pearl Street) in downtown Napa, site of the former Cinedome Theater. Hours are Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. for seniors only (65 and older); then 9 a. m. to noon.
