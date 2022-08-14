Napa Farmers Market: A silver lining

Finding a silver lining in today’s news is not the easiest thing to do when headlines are dominated by increases in the Consumer Price Index and the rate of inflation being the highest it since 1981. But I recently found that silver lining thanks to articles published by CNBC and NPR.

On July 24 CNBC’s headline boldly stated, “Why rising inflation means you should ditch supermarkets for your local farmers market.” This was preceded on July 21 where NPR’s headline saying “Inflation’s silver lining – shoppers choose local food over national brands as prices increase.”

Farmers market aficionados are glad to see national publications reporting on the gap between prices at supermarkets and those at farmers markets is closing. Over the years, the price differential has been defended by the argument that buying local is environmentally and economically the right thing to do. Produce is much fresher if it was picked yesterday, travelled nonstop and a shorter distance before being purchased. Now it can be said that farmers market prices are competitive with supermarkets.

The articles in CNBC and NPR included examples of price differences between farmers markets and supermarkets everywhere from North Carolina to Kansas but nothing specific to Napa. This meant I needed to visit a few local supermarkets and see first-hand how their prices compare to Napa Farmers Market for a selection of produce items.

One of the produce items many customers look forward to are heirloom tomatoes. When they arrived at the market this year, they were priced from $3.00 to $6.50 a pound. This price is about the same as last year despite today’s rising cost of gas and labor. At $6.50 a pound The Patch farm has the highest price at the farmers market, but because heirloom tomatoes are their specialty a premium is understandable. The prices I found at local supermarkets were $6.49 a pound so pricewise the market has a decided edge over supermarkets.

More than anything else, I look forward to the arrival of sweet corn at the market. This year the beautiful ears of white, yellow and bi-color sweet corn have been priced at $1.00 to $1.50 an ear. Supermarkets win the lowest price contest as I found prices to be anywhere from $1.00 an ear down to three or four ears for $1.00. As far as I’m concerned, price doesn’t matter as I know the sweet corn at the market was picked the day before and is as fresh as possible without going to the farm to purchase it. I also have a strong preference for sweet corn from Brentwood, which I can purchase from G&S Farms at the Napa Farmers Market. There is something about the growing conditions and sweet corn variety grown in Brentwood that sets it apart from all others. The G&S booth is also staffed by local high school and college students who have a container for their “College Fund.” What better way to spend another $1 or $2 than to contribute to someone’s college education?

Currently peaches, pears, plums, nectarines, and apricots are in abundance at the farmers market, and all are priced at $3.50 or $4.00 a pound. Supermarket prices vary from $2.99 to $4.49 a pound, making fruit prices a tie. However, what the market has that supermarkets do not have are Annette Arceo or Michelle Bera, who can tell you everything you want to know about the fruit they grow.

I am now very comfortable saying that NPR and CNBC are correct. Farmers market prices are comparable, if not better, than those found at supermarkets.