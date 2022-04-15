Napa Farmers Market: Learning to cook from the farmers

Springtime barbeques are the time to showcase the freshest ingredients. Grab your friends and a nice bottle of Sauvignon Blanc and give this simple green bean recipe a try. It can be served hot or at room temperature, and it will surely be a crowd pleaser. The emphasis is on "simple; even I, a somewhat culinarily inept 25-year-old, can pull this one off. Originally this recipe was a Thanksgiving favorite, but I have found that it is even better in warmer weather.

Green Beans with Pistachios and Orange

Adapted from the November 2020 edition of Eating Well.

2 pounds of green beans, trimmed

¼ cup melted butter

1 teaspoon of salt

½ teaspoon of ground pepper

½ cup of unsalted shelled pistachios, toasted and chopped

2 teaspoons of orange zest

2 tablespoons of orange juice

2 shallots

Extra virgin olive oil to taste

Red pepper flakes to taste

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

Toss chopped green beans with the butter plus salt and pepper on a large baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Spread beans across the baking sheet for even cooking. Roast beans for 30 to 35 minutes, stirring once halfway until tender and lightly browned. Add in two sliced shallots 10 minutes before roasting is finished. Add your pistachios, orange juice and orange zest then toss to combine. I like to add red pepper flakes and a little olive oil before serving.

This recipe serves 8, depending on how hungry you and your guests are.

I especially like this recipe as I find it to be a classic example of a dish that is greater than the sum of its parts. Quality produce (get it from the Napa Farmers Market!) of course elevates this dish, and the citrus helps to brighten the flavors. Personally, I go heavy on the red pepper flakes, but some may choose to omit depending on what you choose to serve with.

As I mentioned above, I am an ineffectual cook. Most of the time the result of my efforts in the kitchen are an explosion of ingredients on the countertop with the end product lacking that certain something from an execution or ingredients ratio standpoint. However, I will say I am a great eater. The handful of times I made this recipe it became increasingly apparent that the best quality ingredients truly elevate the dish, which comes as no surprise.

One of the times I decided to make this recipe, I made my way to the Napa Farmers Market to pick up all the ingredients. In each transaction as I gathered the beans, oranges and shallots I remember being struck by the notion of purchasing the goods straight from the producer themselves. It was interesting to notice a certain reverence that the produce is treated with when the person responsible for growing it is standing in front of you. I think in that instance of making the dish I carried the same reverence throughout the process of preparing it for some friends.

It reminded me of how to appreciate hard work. When you give your nephew a Nerf gun for his birthday, in a couple weeks the odds are that it has been thrown aside somewhere in the back lawn to then be discovered by the dog. If your nephew saves his allowance and buys the Nerf gun himself, you are more likely to see it months later in its special storage place. Too often I am the nephew given the Nerf gun as I mindlessly buy produce at the grocery store, not thinking of where it came from. When I purchase at the Napa Farmers Market, I feel a deeper connection to the origins of the food. The experience stayed with me, and I would love for others to enjoy the same observation.