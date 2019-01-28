Tia Butts is the founder and owner of Tia Butts|pr and is on the board of the Napa Farmers Market.

The Napa Farmers Market takes place each Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the parking lot of the South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. For more information or a schedule of upcoming events, visit napafarmersmarket.org