The Napa Farmers Market officially has a new home. The market debuted at the Napa Valley Expo on Third Street in downtown Napa on Saturday. The Market will be open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturdays through April. Tuesday hours will begin April 7. The market will move in May to make way for BottleRock but will return to the Expo in June. In May, the Tuesday market will move to the 1100 West Street parking lot, and the Saturday market will move to Fuller Park on Jefferson Street. To learn more about the Napa Farmers Market, visit napafarmersmarket.org.
