Finally, it tastes like spring at the Napa Farmers Market. After extreme rains delayed harvests, strawberries and asparagus finally made their annual debut late last month. For me personally, May is certainly the most exciting time because the Certified Producer section at the center of our market will soon be bursting at the seams as farmers return to kick off their 2023 season.

Behind the depth of vibrance and variety of the freshest produce selection in town, are the hearts and hands of the farmers that painstakingly bring their bounty to our market. In a world of online orders and comfortable convenience, being able to connect with the people that grow our food at the Napa Farmers Market is something I would not trade for anything. Below is a detailed preview of what to expect in the coming month based on the best estimated guess of our farmers’ start dates to inspire your spring menu planning.

See you Tuesdays and Saturdays at the Napa Farmers Market!

Arceo Ranch (Late May) The Arceo family farm is in the Sacramento Delta specializing in unique varieties of cherries, pears, kiwis, apples, stone fruit, and avocados. They will kick off with a variety of cherries and early season stone fruit.

Bera Ranch (Late May, Saturdays only) Our neighbors in Winters, specializing in forgotten vintage stone fruit and heirloom melon varieties that cannot scale to industrial agriculture.

Busalacci Farms (Early May, Saturdays only) Harvesting from a one-hundred-year-old family farm outside of Stockton producing cherries, figs, and walnuts. Many varieties were planted over 100 years ago by the family's matriarch.

Cactus & Succulents (Now every Saturday) Unique and gorgeous, cactus, succulents, and more grown right here in the Napa Valley!

Devoto Gardens & Orchards (Early June) Harvesting from a Sebastopol-based orchard and garden offering cut field-grown flowers and 50 different varieties of heirloom organic apples.

G & S Farms (Early June) A third-generation family operation in Brentwood proud to be farming the famous Brentwood Diamond Sweet Corn.

Hamlow Farms (Mid May, Saturdays only) A third-generation family farm in Stanislaus County, growing a wide variety of quality fruits and nuts since 1960.

Lone Oak Farms (Early May, Saturdays only) Napa and Sonoma grown produce and farm fresh eggs along with seasonal plant starts and cut flowers, as available.

Monkey Flower Group (May 13) A small scale flower grower located in Napa, CA. Our mission is to make locally grown, environmentally and socially responsible, timelessly designed flowers available at a fair, competitive price to all members of our community.

Orozco Farm (TBD) Still recovering from flooding, as soon as they have veggies available, Orozco Farm will be back at the market.

The Patch (Early May) Owned and operated by the Calderon family, The Patch farms fresh heirloom vegetables on 18 acres in Santa Rosa and six acres in Sonoma, just a few blocks from the Sonoma Square.

Schletewtiz Farms (May TBD, Tuesdays only) The Schletewitz family has been growing fruit outside of Fresno since the 1920s. Their 300-acre farm produces stone fruit, grapes, and citrus from spring through winter.

Soda Canyon (Early May) A wide variety of veggies grown right in Soda Canyon.

Stony Point Strawberry Farm (Early May, Saturdays only) A family-operated, 10-acre, certified organic farm in Petaluma specializing in strawberries, blackberries, boysenberries, and melons.

Sun Tracker Farm (Now every Saturday) After their drought-induced year-long hiatus, Robert and Carine are back at the market with the certified organic vegetables, fruit, and pastured eggs. Their famous melons should arrive in June!

Triple Delight (Early May) A family-owned blueberry farm just south of Fresno offer five different varieties, which extends their season through early July.

Very Mulberry (May TBD, Tuesdays only) Stay tuned for more info on this new farm brining mulberries to the Napa Farmers Market for the very first time!