The wait is over! This week the Tuesday Napa Farmers Market returns on April 4 and will remain open through Dec. 19.

In farmers market terminology, Saturday is considered our “flagship market,” which draws people from Napa and beyond to enjoy a large number and variety of farmers and vendors.

The Tuesday market is more low-key and smaller in terms of both farmers, vendors and customers. Although not as big as the Saturday market, we always strive to offer a wide selection of produce, food, and artisan items to fill your bags and baskets on Tuesdays. Once again, we’ll see familiar favorites and new faces in the lineup, check out napafarmersmaket.org/map for the full preview.

This year the extreme weather and intense rains made a very tough growing season for many of our farmers. Two farmers in particular were severely impacted by flooding in the Central Coast area of Watsonville and Gilroy.

Nancy Nuñez and Jose Garcia of Picoso Farms grappled with flooding in their fields in January. March’s second round brought more devastation, including flooding the RV where they lived with their children on the property.

Higinio Orozco of Orozco Farm, our newest certified organic farmer, lost all his crops to flooding and was forced to stop attending the Napa Farmers Market while relocating to new property to plant crops, which also subsequently flooded.

Currently, Nancy and Jose are receiving financial assistance from Santa Clara County to stay in a hotel, and they have found a house to rent, which is a huge improvement for their family. At this time, they dropped all other markets and are only attending the Napa Farmers Market because of the strong support from our regular customers shopping with them week after week.

Higinio continues to replant and plans on returning to our market as soon as he can.

Although both farms received some financial aid from various sources, they still need help to recover. As an organization, the Napa Farmers Market is sharing both of their GoFundMe campaigns to support these two farmers as extended members of the Napa community. Since launching, the vast majority of funds raised for both farms came directly from the community here in Napa, a community that deeply understands the need for support after disasters. Please consider making a donation that will directly help these farmers keep farming at napafarmersmarket.org/floods.

Unfortunately, the bad news does not stop there. The rains also impacted strawberry farmers, including Rodriguez Farms in Castroville, Monterey County. Normally we see folks lined up down the aisles for their second-to-none certified organic strawberries starting in late March to early April. Patricia Rodriguez gave us the update they are delaying their start date to late April.

Looking ahead, Michele Bera of Bera Ranch, let me know the rains knocked the stone fruit blossoms off her trees, and she anticipates she will likely push back her start date, which is typically Memorial Day Weekend.

On a brighter note, Morningsun Herb Farm already returned and will be with us every Saturday with a variety of herbs, unusual perennials, and spring vegetable starts to get your garden going and growing.

Another one of our new farmers, Napa’s own Lone Oak Farms, will be back on April 8 with over 25 varietals of heirloom, hybrid, and cherry tomato plant starts.

This month we also welcome back Cactus and Succulents, JM Ibarra Farms, and Sun Tracker Farm.

So while we must be patient for fruit this spring, there is still plenty to look forward to in the future.

See you Tuesday and Saturday at the Napa Farmers Market!

Brussels Sprouts Hash and Eggs

This recipe is adapted from EatFresh.org, an online recipe and nutrition resource developed for CalFresh eligible individuals and families, and an excellent tool for anyone interested in eating healthier on a budget.

4 cups Brussels sprouts finely chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 cloves garlic finely chopped

1 lemon wedge

2 eggs

1/4 teaspoon hot sauce optional

Salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

Chop off the ends of the sprouts. Slice them in half, then finely shred each half.

Heat the oil in a skillet on medium-high heat. Swirl it around to coat the pan. Add the Brussels sprouts shreds and garlic, then leave it to cook for about one minute. Add salt and pepper to taste and stir the hash in the skillet.

Crack the eggs into opposite sides of the pan. Sprinkle them with salt and pepper. Pour two tablespoons of water into the skillet and cover with a lid. Let the eggs steam, undisturbed, for two minutes.

Once the whites of the eggs are cooked through, turn off the heat and sprinkle everything with lemon juice. Add hot sauce or red pepper flakes to give it a spicy kick.

