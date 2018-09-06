Napa High junior Anthony Toscano will compete in the Grand National KPX Go-Kart Championships in Fresno on Saturday and Sunday in Fresno.
Toscano has had an outstanding season this year, winning 11 of 17 races and finishing on the podium or among the top five in four of the other six races.
Also wrestler for Napa High the last two years and a honor student, he has secured the NorCal Gold Rush Series Championship with the final race Sept. 22 in Stockton.
Toscano hopes to capture another win this weekend and bringing home the most coveted award in karting, “The Duffy.”
“Anthony has had an amazing year and has a natural ability and talent to learn new tracks and somehow finish strong no matter where we race,” said his father, Ramon Toscano Jr. “We are a simple father-son team still racing and pitting out of the back of our truck and competing – and even winning against top competition and other kids with full factory sponsors and factory teams.
“No matter how Anthony does at this coming race, he has definitely proved himself to the go-karting world and his ability as a driver.”