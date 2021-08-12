Napa history: Charles Trower and 1042 Seminary St.

Mayor was a part-time position, and he retired from his law practice in 1923 to become vice-president of the First National Bank. A leader of the local business community, Trower took over management of the California Glove Factory (an important Napa employer) in 1927 after the business began to struggle, while he was also serving as mayor and vice president of the bank.

Trower was also responsible for the 1930 demolition of Napa’s old Chinatown as part of what was promoted as an initiative to clean up the Napa River. The Trowers enlarged the house at Seminary and Clay with the one-story addition to the south elevation about 1920. When he became president of the bank in 1930, Trower did not run for reelection. Charles Trower died in 1941.

Trower Avenue in Napa is named after the former mayor.

After May Trower’s death a few years later, her siblings Margaret Trower and A. Kempkey were the executors of her will.

They sold the property to William R. and Myrtle M. Hamblin in 1945. The Hamblins sold it to Myron B. and Minnie S. Heston within the year.