Napa history: Charles Trower and 1042 Seminary St.

The house at 1042 Seminary Street appears to have been constructed by P.E. Newman and his wife Pauline shortly after the turn of the century. The garage at the rear of the house along Clay Street was constructed at the same time.
Charles E. and May Trower bought the parcel southeast of the intersection of Clay and Seminary streets from the Newmans in 1908, after they had already been living there a year. Its original address was 114 Seminary and was changed to 1042 Seminary in the 1920s.
Charles E. Trower was born in 1872 in New York, and came to California as a child. After attending the local Oak Mound School in Napa, he studied law and set up a local practice in 1899, opening his offices in Downtown Napa’s prominent Migliavacca Building on First Street. In 1901, he married May Cobbledick of Oakland.
Charles Trower was extraordinarily active in community affairs, serving as a school trustee, on the Presbyterian Church board, and on the board of Napa’s Goodman Library. He was a Mason, an Elk, and a member of Rotary Club as well as several more lodges.
Trower was elected mayor of Napa in 1920 and served in that position for a decade. As mayor, he worked to complete the Conn Valley municipal water project in 1923, and was later credited with securing Napa’s water supply by negotiating a reasonable rate from its builder (his brother-in-law).
Mayor was a part-time position, and he retired from his law practice in 1923 to become vice-president of the First National Bank. A leader of the local business community, Trower took over management of the California Glove Factory (an important Napa employer) in 1927 after the business began to struggle, while he was also serving as mayor and vice president of the bank.
Trower was also responsible for the 1930 demolition of Napa’s old Chinatown as part of what was promoted as an initiative to clean up the Napa River. The Trowers enlarged the house at Seminary and Clay with the one-story addition to the south elevation about 1920. When he became president of the bank in 1930, Trower did not run for reelection. Charles Trower died in 1941.
Trower Avenue in Napa is named after the former mayor.
After May Trower’s death a few years later, her siblings Margaret Trower and A. Kempkey were the executors of her will.
They sold the property to William R. and Myrtle M. Hamblin in 1945. The Hamblins sold it to Myron B. and Minnie S. Heston within the year.
Myron B. Heston was born in Iowa in 1878. He married Minnie Brailey, born in 1881, there in 1910. They were living in Napa with their children Lawrence and Pauline by 1930. Myron died in 1962. Minnie continued to live there alone until she died in 1973. After her death, Lawrence and Pauline sold the house to October Weidler, who resold it to Howard and Anna Nunn in 1975. Howard Russel Nunn was born in 1817 in Oregon and moved to the Napa Valley as teenager. Anna Ruth King was born in 1920.
Howard served as a Mare Island Firefighter for 20 years as well as working as a shipfitter in World War II before graduating from Healds Business College in 1962. After graduating, he went into real estate, and he and Anna started Greenwood Land Agency in Napa in 1970. Howard died in 2010 and Anna in 2015.
Source: Brunzell Historical