Job's Daughters International is a Masonic affiliated youth organization for girls and young women aged 10 to 20. Napa Bethel 185 is celebrating its 70th anniversary with a special event at 1:30 p.m. May 18. The reunion and celebration will be at the Napa Masonic Family Center, 4125 Solano Ave.
Past officers, members, past council members and Masonic families are welcomed to attend and share photos and memories.
The organization teaches leadership, stresses community service, and helps build life-long friendships. Members learn public speaking and develop confidence and social skills. There is an active scholarship program to help members with higher education. Each year there are local and state-wide service projects; for example a project to support veterans with PTSD. There are also many fun activities, including travel to a state-wide session known as Grand Bethel. Napa members and adults have gone on to take leadership roles at the state level.
Membership in Job’s Daughters can span generations. Sue Banks Glenn, for example, was active as a teenager. She continues to serve as Bethel Guardian and has been an officer at the state level. Her daughter Catherine has also benefited from the organization, serving as a local and state officer.
The Job’s organization has a long history of serving youth; it dates back to 1920. The DeMolay Boys date to 1919 and the International Order of Rainbow for Girls was founded in 1922, other Masonic related youth groups. The 1960s could be called the heyday for these groups in Napa. The large, active groups met at the Napa Masonic Temple downtown on Second Street (it was torn down during redevelopment—the “new” Masonic Family Center opened in 1972). In the 1960s Job’s Daughters’ membership was well over 100 and there was competition to be an officer. Membership requirements have changed to keep up with the times and new members are welcomed.
For more information on membership or the May 18 event, contact Sue Glenn by email at toobusysue@msn.com or call 707-738-1926. Please share photos for the reunion at jdi185Napa@gmail.com.