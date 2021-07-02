Napa nonprofit offers free baby, child clothing, supplies

“We’re trying desperately to get some more families and hoping a perk will be that they don’t have to purchase anything,” because they can get everything they need from the Expressions of Hope resource center.

The nonprofit also offers two support groups per month as well as other benefits, such as respite care for foster families and drive-by meals (during COVID-19).

Expressions of Hope resource center Located at Napa Valley Life Church Open daily by appointment 2303 Trower Ave, Napa, CA 94558 (707) 363-1455 expressionsofhopenapa.org

“I want this to be a safe place for families to feel really welcome.”

The nonprofit was originally formed back in 2008. It started with creating backpacks for children who are unexpectedly and suddenly removed from their homes for foster care. When that happens, many have just the clothes on their back, explained Smith.

Each backpack had an age-appropriate supply of new underwear, socks, diapers, formula, toiletries, school supplies, and other items to help that child make that sudden transition.