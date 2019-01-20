A 78-year-old Napa woman died after a two-vehicle collision on Saturday afternoon, according to police.
Officers were called to the crash scene in the 3100 block of Jefferson Street at 3:12 p.m., where they found one of the drivers unresponsive, not breathing and with no discernible pulse, Napa Police said in a news release.
Bystanders helped remove the woman from her vehicle, and members of Napa Fire and an American Medical Response ambulance crew took over lifesaving efforts, police reported. The woman was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, where she was reported dead, according to Sgt. Scott Holliday. Her identity was not immediately released, pending notification of relatives.
Holliday said it was unclear whether the woman was injured in the collision, or suffered a medical problem at the wheel immediately before the crash.
The driver of the other vehicle involved in the wreck was not injured, according to police.
A preliminary investigation by Napa Police's accident reconstruction team indicates a sport-utility vehicle was traveling north on Jefferson Street when it veered into oncoming traffic and struck a car, which was flipped onto its roof, the agency said.
During the crash investigation, southbound Jefferson Street was closed from Claremont Way to the 3177 address for about six hours, and the northbound lane was shut down from Pueblo Avenue to Sheridan Street for 90 minutes, according to police.
The investigation is continuing, and any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Officer Mike Fullmore at 707-257-9293 or mfullmore@cityofnapa.org