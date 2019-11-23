Napa and Solano county health care organization OLE Health announced its new Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Teresa L. Shinder, DO, FAAP.
Dr. Shinder began her position on Nov. 11.
The OLE Health CMO is a member of the organization’s executive leadership team, creating and making major policy decisions, identifying and assisting in the implementation of key strategic initiatives and developing innovative approaches to health care delivery, said a news release. The CMO also provides clinical services to patients.
“The search for our new CMO was a very involved and collaborative one,” said OLE Health CEO Alicia Hardy, “and I truly appreciate our staff and board members involved in the process."
Shinder is a graduate of the University of California-San Diego, where she obtained her bachelor of science degree in animal physiology and neuroscience. She pursued her medical degree at Touro University and completed her postdoctoral training in pediatrics at the University of Hawaii.
“The passion in the people who choose to work here has already impressed itself upon me in my first few days at OLE Health,” said Shinder. “I’m very proud to be part of the incredible mission and work this dedicated team does here every day.”
Hardy said that Shinder is uniquely qualified to make a difference at OLE Health, “with experience working at Federal Qualified Health Centers throughout her career.”
Hardy added that Shinder’s time spent working in Solano County the past several years while living in Napa means she has already displayed a level of engagement and a unique connection to the communities OLE Health serves in both counties.
“I’m looking forward to the positive impact Shinder will have on the important work OLE Health does to change the lives of our patients, and help them live better, healthier lives.”
Shinder has dedicated her career to providing care to underserved and vulnerable communities at both the largest FQHC on Oahu’s rural Waianae coast, and more recently at Solano County’s FQHC, where she has worked as a pediatrician and served as the Pediatric Medical Director.
Shinder is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics and is board certified by the American Board of Pediatrics. She resides in Napa with her husband and daughter.
OLE Health provides high-quality primary health care, as well as many other patient-centered ancillary services such as optometry, dental and behavioral health, serving 37,000 patients at seven locations throughout the Napa Valley and Solano County. OLE Health also operates a health center inside the South Napa Shelter for its residents.