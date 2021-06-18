Napa sheriff's deputies save drowning bull

Two Napa County Sheriff's deputies saved a bull from drowning in Lake Berryessa late Wednesday, the department said.
Deputies received a call reporting a bull struggling in deep water, the department said in a Facebook post.
"Deputies James Hartley and Joe Schiavoni arrived at the scene and found an exhausted bull struggling in water about 25 feet deep, approximately 400 yards off the shoreline of East Side Road," the department reported. "The deputies worked together to rope the bull, then carefully pulled him to shore with there jet skis.'
The bull was saved and has been reunited with the grateful owner, the departments said.