Napa sheriff's officers pull person from Napa River

Napa County Sheriff’s officers pulled a person out of the Napa River who had fallen from the Imola Avenue bridge.

Officers at about 11 a.m. Wednesday responded to a call that someone had gone off the bridge. Sheriff Oscar Ortiz said two officers found a canoe that had been tied to brush on the eastern side of the river, waded into the water and got in the canoe.

They found the person in the water and took the person to the western side of the river near Coombs Street. They administered CPR until an ambulance arrived and took the person to the hospital, he said.

Ortiz did not know the condition of the person as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, as he stood on the shore of the Napa River. He said at 2:45 p.m. that the person was a woman in her 70s and she was still alive at that time.

The Imola Avenue bridge over the Napa River is an arching concrete span about 60 feet tall at its peak.

