Napa sheriff's officers pulls person from Napa River

Sheriff's water rescue

Napa County sheriff's officers on Wednesday pulled a person out of the Napa River who had fallen from the Imola Avenue bridge.

 Courtesy of Napa County Sheriff's Office

Napa County Sheriff’s officers pulled a person out of the Napa River who had fallen from the Imola Avenue bridge.

Officers at about 11 a.m. Wednesday responded to a call that someone had gone off the bridge. Sheriff Oscar Ortiz said two officers found a canoe that had been tied to the eastern side of the river, waded into the water and got in the canoe.

They found the person in the water and took the person to the western side of the river near Coombs Street. They administered CPR until an ambulance arrived and took the person to the hospital, he said.

Ortiz did not know the condition of the person as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, as he stood on the shore of the Napa River.

The Imola Avenue bridge over the Napa River is an arching concrete span about 60 feet tall at its peak.

Two Napa County sheriff's officers pulled a person from the Napa River who had fallen from the Imola Avenue bridge.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 707-256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

