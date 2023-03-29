Sing Napa Valley performs 'Carmina Burana'

In its first spring performance since the COVID-19 pandemic, Sing Napa Valley will perform Carl Orff’s "Carmina Burana" on Sunday, April 16, at 2:30 p.m. at Crosswalk Community Church, 2590 First St., Napa. For this performance Sing Napa Valley will be joined by the Napa High School Chamber Choir directed by Duncan Cooper.

Carmina Burana is Latin for “Songs of Beuern.” It refers to an anthology of more than 200 medieval secular songs, chiefly in Latin, but also some middle German and a smattering of Frankish, discovered in the Bavarian monastery of Benediktbeuern during the disestablishment of monasteries in 1803.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

It’s understandable that the collection was discreetly tucked away for a few hundred years from the eyes of the pious. It comprises an exuberant hodgepodge of poems, simple and sophisticated, good verse and bad, in robust celebration of earthly delights.

These were songs of the Goliards, those bands of scholars and disillusioned monks who merrily thumbed their noses at the strictures of medieval Christianity and roamed Europe in quest of secular diversions. Chances are the tonsured fellow in the limerick who “burst from his cell with a hell of a yell” was a Goliard.

The poems, which remain the greatest single source of 12th and 13th century verse, moralize and satirize, lament the abuses of church and state, the fickleness of fortune (especially as it falls upon lovers and gamblers), and extol the pleasures of bed, bottle and table. A generally sturdy and optimistic view of the human condition prevails, despite a wary eye upon Fate, looming with massive indifference over all.

From its beginnings in 1963, Sing Napa Valley (formerly Napa Valley Chorale and Napa Valley Choral Society) has provided the opportunity for study and performance of major choral literature. Sing Napa Valley is an auditioned, intergenerational community chorus that studies and performs a wide variety of music and musical styles, ranging from classical gems to contemporary compositions and from film music to Broadway favorites, folk music to premieres of new music. More information is at singnapavalley.org.

Tickets at $30 and available online at singnapavalley.org, by phone at 707-255-4662, or by mail at PO Box 2774, Napa, CA 94558.

No fooling, it's 'A Grand Night for Singing'

Jarvis Conservatory presents "It's a Grand Night for Singing" on Saturday, April 1, with three singers performing.

Elizabeth Patterson returns to the series with a famous coloratura aria from Donizetti's "L'Elisir d'Amore" ("Elixir of Love"), and “Pensar en él,” from a mid-19th century Spanish opera, "Marina." She will also charm the audience with a Victorian-era song, “There Are Fairies at the Bottom of Our Garden.”

Katherine Feller will offer the full Mozart concert motet, "Exsultate, Jubilate." The famous “Allelujah” movement is often performed separately, and this will be an opportunity to hear the entire work. She will also sing “This Place is Mine” from Maury Yeston's "Phantom," and, with Ron Dritz, the outrageous number “The Song that Goes Like This” from the Monty Python Broadway show, "Spamalot."

From another great Broadway show, "Parade", Dritz will perform the swing blues number, “Big News,” and the passionate “Eri tu che macchiavi quell'anima” from Verdi's "Un Ballo in Maschera."

Audience members will also be invited to revive an old tradition and sing along on the final number. Sheri Mignano Crawford will once again play accordion favorites before the concert and at intermission.

Tapas and wine at intermission is included for all patrons with purchased ticket.

It's a Grand Night for Singing continues the first Saturday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa. Tickets are $20 and available at the box office beginning at 6 p.m., with doors opening for general seating at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, visit jarvisconservatory.com.

Photos: Family, tradition and agriculture celebrated at Napa's Día de la Familia Día de la Familia festival 4 Día de la Familia festival 1 Día de la Familia festival 2 Día de la Familia festival 3 Día de la Familia festival Día de la Familia Festival St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Día de la Familia Festival Dia de la Familia Festival Día de la Familia Festival Día de la Familia Festival Día de la Familia Festival Día de la Familia Festival Día de la Familia Festival Día de la Familia Festival Día de la Familia Festival Día de la Familia Festival Día de la Familia Festival Día de la Familia Festival Día de la Familia Festival Día de la Familia Festival Día de la Familia Festival