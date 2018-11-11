CALISTOGA — Sunday's Napa Valley Harvest half marathon, 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer races were canceled because of the poor air quality resulting from the smoke from a massive wildfire in Butte County.
The race was scheduled to start and end at the Calistoga Beverage Co. and take place on the Silverado Trail.
“We consulted with all the local agencies, including the county of Napa, our emergency medical services teams and California Highway Patrol (the latter two, whose services will now be needed elsewhere) to confirm this decision,” race organizers said. “All registered participants have been emailed.”
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Winter Spare the Air alert for the region through Monday due to heavy smoke from the Camp Fire, which erupted Thursday morning and had consumed 105,000 acres as of Saturday night. The blaze, which Cal Fire has said is the most destructive in state history, has killed at least 23 people, destroyed more than 6,450 structures and leveled most of Paradise, a town of 26,000 east of Chico.