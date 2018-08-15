The Napa Valley Jazz Society presents the New York pianist Miro Sprague, with the Howard Paul Trio and special guest Brian Nova, performing at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 19 at Blue Note.
The ensemble has been put together by Jazz Society president Bill Hart. “We are fortunate to be able to bring together these wonderfully talented artists from the four corners of the U.S., who happen to be converging on Napa on the same weekend,” he said. “They are known to each other and most of them have worked together. We have firsthand familiarity with the work of four of the musicians, and based on her pedigree, the fifth can’t miss.”
Sprague is a young pianist, composer, and bandleader known for his dynamic and passionate performance style, and artistic versatility. He has toured the United States, Europe, Japan, and the Middle East, performing at many of the world’s top venues and festivals. He is the preferred pianist for jazz vocalist Karrin Allyson, and already has three albums as leader, and five more as co-leader.
Howard Paul is president and CEO of the Benedetto Guitar Company in Savannah, a producer of handcrafted custom guitars. Prospective buyers rarely pass through the factory without sitting down with the boss for a guitar jam. One of the leaders of the vibrant jazz scene in Savannah and throughout the Low Country, Paul frequently plays at jazz festivals and clubs around the country.
Seattle’s Brian Nova, a former resident of Sonoma, was mentored by, and toured with, the two titans of jazz guitar, Herb Ellis and Joe Pass. Hart said, “You could say he swings both ways, on the strings and vocally. Brian’s international touring schedule is mind boggling. NVJS has been fortunate to present him several times, and it is exciting to have him back.”
Hart characterizes bassist Maggie Evans as “a creative powerhouse.” Evans was formally trained as a classical pianist, studied French horn in high school and discovered bass as a teenager in her brother’s punk band. She later added voice studies to the list while pursuing an MFA in painting at Savannah College of Art and Design where she is now an adjunct professor. As a bassist, she has worked with countless groups in many styles, but Maggie specializes in the music of Latin America.
Charleston’s Quentin Baxter works with many great jazz artists. He is touring worldwide with vocalist René Marie and vocalist Freddy Cole. Baxter regularly performs at The Kennedy Center and Jazz at Lincoln Center, and at jazz festivals around the world, including the Spoleto Festivals in Italy and in Charleston.
