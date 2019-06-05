To celebrate Gay Pride month during June, rainbow flag banners will be on display throughout downtown Napa, and a rainbow flag will fly in front of Napa’s City Hall.
Events during June celebrate LGBTQ pride and benefit local nonprofit LGBTQ Connection.
The weekend of June 8-9 features the splashy return of Drag Queens Of The Valley at the JaM Cellars Ballroom at the Napa Valley Opera House.
The Drag Queens Of The Valley Benefit Show & Pride Dance happens on Saturday, June 8, with doors at 7, show at 8 p.m, and dancing to follow.
On Sunday June 9, "Drag Queens Of The Valley - Drag Brunch Pajama Party!" starts at noon, with doors opening at 11 a.m. On Friday, June 14, LGBTQ Connection's youth leadership team hosts "Drop the Mic" an open mic for ages 13-20 at their Napa LGBTQ center.
That same evening, Ca’Momi Osteria Live! presents “Dance for Pride - Featuring DJ Rotten Robbie”, a 21 and older Pride dance party in downtown Napa from 10 p.m. to closing.
On Thursday, June 20, Tannery Bend Beerworks hosts "Cheers, Beers & Queers" featuring the brewery’s top craft beers all day and then Queer & Questioning Trivia night from 6 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, June 22 features "Calistoga's a Drag!" show and dance for youth ages 13-20 at the Calistoga Community Center.
Then, Pride month celebrations conclude on Saturday, June 29 at Kennedy Park in Napa, with an all-ages, family- friendly Napa Pride Community Cookout from noon to 3 pm. Main dishes (including meat and vegetarian options) will be provided by LGBTQ Connection, so pack a side dish or dessert to share, a Frisbee or your ukulele, and join in the fun.
For more information about LGBTQ Pride 2019 events in Napa Valley, visit NapaSonomaPride.org. Additional events may be added, so check back often.