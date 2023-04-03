The Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra will play its final concert of the 2022-2023 season Sunday, April 16, at 2 p.m. at Pacific Union College’s Paulin Hall in Angwin. Admission is free.

The April 16 program will feature world-renowned pianist Janet Guggenheim, collaborator for 30 years with famed violinist Itzhak Perlman, playing Bach’s Concerto No.1 with the orchestra. The program will also include orchestral works by Respighi, Elgar, and Shostakovich.

The well-known Bay Area violinist Tammie Dyer will serve as concertmaster and conductor.

“We were so fortunate to find such a wonderful musician when our regular conductor-concertmaster Matthew Vincent became ill,” said orchestra president Claire Burke.

Dyer has played with the Santa Rosa Symphony and San Francisco Opera Orchesta, and plays regularly with the Sacrcramento Philharmonic and Opera Orchestra, Hidden Valley String Orchestra, Symphony of the Redwoods,Opus Series in Mendocino, Synchronicity Strings, Bellarosa Quartet, and Mendocino Music Festival. She also teaches in the Santa Rosa Synphony’s Simple Strings program. She holds a Doctorate of Musical Arts from Stony Brook University.

Guggenheim, who has played throughout the world as a soloist and as a collaborative artist with Perlman, Pinchas Zucherman, Gary Karr, Ransom Wilson, Pierre Fournier, Matt Haimowitz, and others, is donating her talent to the Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra because of her long time friendship with orchestra founder and violinist Lora Levin and because she believes in bringing beautiful classic music to people everywhere.

Her current CD releases include the complete cello and piano works of Rachmaninoff with cellist Michael Grebanier, former principal cellist with the San Francisco Symphony (on Naxos).

The Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra, the only community orchestra in the Napa Valley, has fulfilled its ideal of bringing fine classical music to everyone in our community at no charge. Concerts have been held in Napa, St.. Helena, American Canyon, and now Angwin. A non-profit charitable organization comprised of 22 string players who primarily reside in the Napa Valley, the orchestra relies on individual donations and grants from the community to pay for performance venues, insurance, printing, to give honorariums to the outstanding professional musicians who head each section, and other necessary costs. The group is run by volunteers and has no paid administration.

A new group, Friends of the Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra, was recently formed to assist. Anyone interested in joining the Friends can contact the orchestra on its website — napavalleychamberorchestra.com in the contact section or Charlene Steen at csteen@charalan.com.. In addition, donations are always appreciated.

Pictures of Tammie Dyer

Pictures of Janet Guggenheim